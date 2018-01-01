2014 Franchise 500
Franchise
Entrepreneur's Top 10 Franchising Articles of 2014
From weird mashups to the pros and cons of franchising, check out the most-read franchise stories of the year.
More From This Topic
Franchises
How 3 Franchisees Beat the Odds
Cancer, severe weather, economic uncertainty -- three franchise owners share their personal stories of overcoming obstacles to achieve success.
How One Sandwich Company Cracked the Franchise Top 10
A focus on franchisee selection, training and operations helped Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches reach number five on the Franchise 500 list this year.
Franchise
The Top 5 Franchise Industries to Watch
The companies in our Franchise 500 are showing dramatic gains. Here are the sectors that are leading the charge.
Franchises
Despite Challenges, Franchising Continues to Rebound in 2014
The sector created an estimated 11,000 new establishments and 150,000-plus jobs in 2013, outpacing the overall U.S. economy in business formation and job growth.
Franchises
Meet the Top Franchise of 2014
Positive culture and a commitment to health, family and safety have taken a 24-hour gym concept to the top of the 2014 Franchise 500.