2014 Franchise 500

How 3 Franchisees Beat the Odds
Cancer, severe weather, economic uncertainty -- three franchise owners share their personal stories of overcoming obstacles to achieve success.
Gwen Moran | 7 min read
How One Sandwich Company Cracked the Franchise Top 10

A focus on franchisee selection, training and operations helped Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches reach number five on the Franchise 500 list this year.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
The Top 5 Franchise Industries to Watch
The companies in our Franchise 500 are showing dramatic gains. Here are the sectors that are leading the charge.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read
Despite Challenges, Franchising Continues to Rebound in 2014
The sector created an estimated 11,000 new establishments and 150,000-plus jobs in 2013, outpacing the overall U.S. economy in business formation and job growth.
Katherine Duncan | 2 min read
Meet the Top Franchise of 2014
Positive culture and a commitment to health, family and safety have taken a 24-hour gym concept to the top of the 2014 Franchise 500.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
