23andMe's Database of Genetic Information Is Going to Make It Lots of Money
Genetics

23andMe's Database of Genetic Information Is Going to Make It Lots of Money

The company just announced a lucrative deal with the biotech firm Genetech, and says many similar deals are in the works.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
How 23andMe Caused a Divorce: A Look at Unintended Consequences
Customers

How 23andMe Caused a Divorce: A Look at Unintended Consequences

A look at what happens when customers use a business for their own purposes, regardless of the company's explicit mission.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Google Wants to Build a Model of Perfect Human Health
Health

Google Wants to Build a Model of Perfect Human Health

Big data, meet genetic data. Baseline Study, a Google X project, will collect genetic information from volunteers in order to refine the detection and prevention of diseases.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Google Is Interested in Your Health, But Deterred by Regulations
Health

Google Is Interested in Your Health, But Deterred by Regulations

In an extensive interview with venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page explained why regulations are hampering improvements in health care.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
In Taking Aim at 23andMe, Regulators Missed the Mark
Entrepreneurs

In Taking Aim at 23andMe, Regulators Missed the Mark

The controversy over genetic-testing company 23andMe begs the question: Is knowledge really that dangerous?
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
FDA Tells 23andMe to Quit Selling Genetic Testing Kits
Entrepreneurs

FDA Tells 23andMe to Quit Selling Genetic Testing Kits

The Food and Drug Administration said the popular genetics testing kits are being sold without 'marketing clearance or approval.'
Karma Allen | 2 min read
