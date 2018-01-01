50 Most Daring

Jeff Bezos // Founder and CEO, Amazon
Alex Bellos // President, West Elm
Bill Brown // CEO, New Energy Technology [NET] Power
Perrin Chiles // CEO, Adaptive Studios
David Cohn // Cofounder and CEO, Cohn Restaurant Group
Catherine Cook Connelly // Cofounder and VP of brand strategy, The Meet Group
Tom Cridland // Founder and CEO, Tom Cridland
Russ D'Souza & Jack Groetzinger // Cofounders, SeatGeek
Amanda de Cadenet // Founder and CEO, #girlgaze
Ellie Dinh & Quang Dinh // Cofounders, Girlfriend Collective
Wade Foster // Cofounder and CEO, Zapier
Piera Gelardi // Executive creative director and cofounder, Refinery29
Tali Gumbinger & Lizzie Wilson // Associate creative directors, McCann New York
Clay Hebert // Founder, Crowdfunding Hacks
Randy Hetrick // Founder and CEO, TRX
Nicholas Horbaczewski // Founder and CEO, Drone Racing League
Chieh Huang // Founder and CEO, Boxed
Jackie Hunter // CEO, BenevolentBio, a subsidiary of BenevolentAI
John Idol // CEO, Michael Kors
Ebele Ifedigbo // Cofounder, The Hood Incubator
Sami Ismail // Cofounder, Intellect Events
Patty Jenkins // Director, Wonder Woman
Micha Kaufman // Founder and CEO, Fiverr
Scott Keyes // Founder, Scott’s Cheap Flights
Stephanie Lampkin // Founder and CEO, Blendoor
Kristin Lemkau // Chief marketing officer, JPMorgan Chase
Mitch Lowe // CEO, MoviePass
Oliver Sanchez // Cofounder and CEO, Plug
Daniel Miller // Owner, Duncan Miller Gallery
Maria Molland Selby // CEO, Thinx
Rev. Georgiette Morgan-Thomas // Owner, American Hats
Elon Musk // Founder and CEO, SpaceX
Jason Njoku // Founder and CEO, IROKOtv
Issa Rae // CEO, Issa Rae Productions
Bozoma Saint John // Chief brand officer, Uber
Ted Sarandos // Chief content officer, Netflix
Howard Schultz // Executive chairman, Starbucks
Daniel Schwartz // CEO, Restaurant Brands International
Tina Sharkey & Ido Leffler // Cofounder/CEO, cofounder/chairman, Brandless
Stephen Shearin // Project lead and consultant, American Green
Jon Steinberg // Founder, Cheddar
Rachel Tipograph // Founder and CEO, MikMak
Alex Tomlin // Senior VP for Scotch and reserve brands, Diageo
Jim VandeHei // Cofounder and CEO, Axios
Marcus Wainwright // Creative director and CEO, Rag & Bone
Gina Waldhorn // President, Quirky
Alexandra Waldman & Polina Veksler // Cofounders, Universal Standard
Rob Waldron & Frank Ferguson // CEO, chairman emeritus, Curriculum Associates
Brianna Wu // Cofounder, Giant Spacekat
Yifan Zhang // CEO, Loftium

Reporting by/ Boyd Farrow, Jason Feifer, Joe Keohane, Chris Kornelis, Maya Kroth, J.J. McCorvey, Nancy Miller, Neil Parmar, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer, Erin Schulte, and Amy Wilkinson

