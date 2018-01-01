Accountability
Accountability
This 'A' Word Can Make Or Break Your Team
Accountability isn't a hindrance. It's a superpower.
More From This Topic
Leadership
What's Worse Than a Micromanager? Meet the 'Lawnmower' Leader
Stepping in to solve your team members' problems robs them of the opportunity to develop crucial skills.
Goals
16 Actions to Take to Achieve Any Goal
Get clear on your vision, make your plan, take action, reassess and then revise. Never fails.
Life Lessons
These Blunders Cost Me an Entire Year of My Life
Time passes whether you're spinning your wheels or moving forward.
Entrepreneurs
What Scandalized Companies Like Facebook and Uber Can Learn From Jay-Z
By adopting four key principles, leaders can help avert scandals while also learning more about themselves.
Personal Development
12 Actions You Can Take to Become a Better Person and a Better Leader
Leadership has little to do with dominance and a great deal to do with understanding the problems and motivations of other people.
Company Culture
7 Ways Leaders Undermine Trust and Destroy Their Company Culture Without Even Realizing It
It's never too late to become the leader who takes your company to the top.
Project Grow
Inspire Employees to Own Their Productivity With a Bottom-Up Culture
Letting employees choose their own tools and devices creates an ownership mentality among workers.
self-esteem
Feel More Valuable: 3 Ways to Raise Your Self-Worth
If you do not feel worthy of great success, you will never achieve it.
Leadership
How Humility Keeps Your Ego From Hijacking Your Leadership and Team Success
Embrace your vulnerability by being humble and accountable.
Managing Employees
6 Actions Even the Least Confrontational Managers Must Take to Hold Employees Accountable
Few people enjoy confrontation, and nobody likes the few who do, but it's your job to speak up for the good of the company.