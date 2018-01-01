Accountants

Getting the Most From Your Accountant Means More Than Just Doing Your Taxes
Accounting

Getting the Most From Your Accountant Means More Than Just Doing Your Taxes

Accountants can help you understand what drives profit for your business.
Karen Peacock | 6 min read
Just Who, Exactly, Is Best Qualified to Value Your Business?
business exit

Just Who, Exactly, Is Best Qualified to Value Your Business?

Prepare to be surprised by the variety of experts to ask and answers to consider when you want to know a reasonable price for what you've built.
Sam Harrop | 7 min read
3 Red Flags That Your Tax Accountant Is an Idiot
Accountants

3 Red Flags That Your Tax Accountant Is an Idiot

An accountant you can't get him on the phone or who doesn't know who you are after April 15 is worthless.
Gene Marks | 6 min read
Raising Millions With Equity Crowdfunding Will Cost You, But How Much?
Project Grow

Raising Millions With Equity Crowdfunding Will Cost You, But How Much?

Regulation A+ promises to be a game changer for how emerging companies are funded, but mind those attorney and accountant fees.
Kendall Almerico | 5 min read
Do You Know Who Your Best Friends Are in Business?
Relationships

Do You Know Who Your Best Friends Are in Business?

They just might surprise you.
Stephen Key | 4 min read
How to Hire an Accountant for Your Business
Starting a Business

How to Hire an Accountant for Your Business

A competent and compatible accountant is a must-have for new business owners. Here's how to find one.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
3 Simple Tips for a Stress-Free Tax Season
Taxes

3 Simple Tips for a Stress-Free Tax Season

There are a few common mistakes you must avoid if you want to have a successful, audit-free April!
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
Have a Scary Box of Receipts in Your Office? This Startup Wants to Help You Quickly Organize Your Finances.
Accounting

Have a Scary Box of Receipts in Your Office? This Startup Wants to Help You Quickly Organize Your Finances.

Financial management platform BodeTree is rolling out a feature that allows small-business owners to skip the shoebox full of receipts, skip the accounting software and go directly to a clean, sorted financial dashboard.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Why You Should Pay Yourself First in Business (And How to Do It Right)
Startup Basics

Why You Should Pay Yourself First in Business (And How to Do It Right)

Get ready to turn the old idea that 'sales minus expenses equals profits' on its head.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
How to Select a Tax Professional for Your Small Business
Tax Tips

How to Select a Tax Professional for Your Small Business

If you're an entrepreneur, it's critical to find a tax preparer who understands the tax implications of owning a small business as well as your particular needs in order to establish a beneficial relationship.
Bonnie Lee | 5 min read
