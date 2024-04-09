An entry-level consultant who just graduated from business school can make over $200,000 a year at the four firms when you include base salary, bonuses, and relocation expenses.

The so-called "Big Four" accounting firms — Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), KPMG, and Ernst & Young (EY) — are known for paying their staff high salaries.

An entry-level consultant who just graduated from business school can make over $200,000 a year at the four firms when you include base salary, bonuses, and relocation expenses.

Several of these firms have faced layoffs and implemented hiring freezes over the past year as demand for consulting services has waned. Still, they're a good bet for anyone looking to land a six-figure job straight out of school.

Business Insider analyzed the US Office of Foreign Labor Certification's 2023 disclosure data for permanent and temporary foreign workers to find out what PwC, KPMG, EY, and Deloitte paid US-based employees for jobs ranging from entry-level to executive roles. We looked through entries specifically for roles related to management consulting and accounting. This data does not reflect performance bonuses, signing bonuses, and compensation other than base salaries.

Here's how much Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, and EY paid their hires.

Deloitte paid senior managers between $91,603 to $288,000

With close to 455,000 employees worldwide, Deloitte employs the greatest number of people of any of the 'Big Four.' It pulled in close to $64.9 billion in revenue for the 2023 fiscal year, marking a 9.3% increase from 2022.

Deloitte did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its salary data or 2024 hiring plans.

Here are the salary ranges for consulting and accounting roles:

Analyst: $49,219 to $337,500 (includes advisory, business, project delivery, management, and systems)

$49,219 to $337,500 (includes advisory, business, project delivery, management, and systems) Senior business analyst: $97,739

$97,739 Audit and assurance senior assistant: average $58,895

average $58,895 Consultant : $54,475 to $125,000 (includes advisory, technology strategy, and strategic services)

: $54,475 to $125,000 (includes advisory, technology strategy, and strategic services) Global business process lead: $180,000

$180,000 Senior consultant: average $122,211

average $122,211 Manager: average $152,971

average $152,971 Tax manager: average $117,268

average $117,268 Senior manager: $91,603 to $288,000

$91,603 to $288,000 Managing director: average $326,769

average $326,769 Tax managing director: average $248,581

average $248,581 Principal: $225,000 to $875,000

Principals at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) can make well over $1 million.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is a global professional services firm with over 328,000 employees worldwide. The firm reported a revenue of more than $53 billion for the 2023 fiscal year, marking a 5.6% increase from 2022.

PwC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its salary data or 2024 hiring plans.

Here are the salary ranges for both consulting and accounting roles.

Associate: $68,000 to $145,200

$68,000 to $145,200 Senior associate : $72,000 to $197,000

: $72,000 to $197,000 Manager: $114,300 to $231,000

$114,300 to $231,000 Senior manager: $142,000 to $251,000

$142,000 to $251,000 Director: $165,000 to $400,000

$165,000 to $400,000 Managing director: $260,000 to $330,600

$260,000 to $330,600 Principal: $1,081,182 to $1,376,196

KPMG offers managing directors anywhere between $230,000 to $485,000

KPMG has over 219,000 employees worldwide, working out of over 650 offices. The firm reported a revenue of $36 billion for the 2023 fiscal year, marking a 5% increase from 2022.

Over the past five years, the firm has raised starting salaries for accounting graduates by 26% and "continues to recruit on campuses coming off the heels of our largest summer intern class ever last year (3,300 interns)," a KPMG spokesperson told Business Insider by email.

Here are the salary ranges for consultants, accountants, and leadership at KPMG.

Associate: $61,000 to $140,000

$61,000 to $140,000 Senior associate: $66,248 to $215,000

$66,248 to $215,000 Director: $155,600 to $260,000

$155,600 to $260,000 Associate director: $155,700 to $196,600

$155,700 to $196,600 Specialist director: $174,000 to $225,000

$174,000 to $225,000 Lead specialist: $140,500 to $200,000

$140,500 to $200,000 Senior specialist: $134,000 to $155,000

$134,000 to $155,000 Manager: $99,445 to $293,800

$99,445 to $293,800 Senior manager: $110,677 to $332,800

$110,677 to $332,800 Managing director: $230,000 to $485,000

Statisticians at Ernst & Young (EY) make salaries ranging between $66,000 to $283,500.

EY employs more than 298,000 people in more than 150 countries worldwide. For the 2023 fiscal year, the firm reported a record revenue of $49.4 billion, marking a 9.3% jump from 2022.

The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its salary data or 2024 hiring plans.

Here are the salary ranges for consultants, accountants, auditors, and chief executives at the firm:

Accountants and auditors: $54,000 to $390,000

$54,000 to $390,000 Appraisers and assessors of real estate: $166,626 to $185,444

$166,626 to $185,444 Analyst: $145,000 to $239,670 (includes financial & investment and operations research)

$145,000 to $239,670 (includes financial & investment and operations research) Computer systems analyst: $62,000 to $367,510

$62,000 to $367,510 Management analyst : $49,220 to $337,500

: $49,220 to $337,500 Statistician: $66,000 to $283,500

$66,000 to $283,500 Financial risk specialist: $62,000 to $342,400

$62,000 to $342,400 Actuaries: $84,800 to $291,459

$84,800 to $291,459 Economist: $77,000 to $141,000

$77,000 to $141,000 Logisticians: $72,000 to $275,000

$72,000 to $275,000 Mathematicians: $165,136 to $377,000

$165,136 to $377,000 Computer and information systems manager: $136,167 to $600,000

$136,167 to $600,000 Financial manager: average $320,000

