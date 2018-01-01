Acquisition
Startups
5 Things to Research Before Working With a Startup
You've poured your heart and soul into building your company. Make sure any newcomer you bring into your business has done the same -- and has the processes in place to protect your investments.
More From This Topic
Hiring
When Hiring, Take a Cue From the NBA and Look for Performance and Character
Billion-dollar sports franchises conduct in-depth background checks and administer personality profiles for possible draft picks. Here are eight things they look for.
SXSW
Make Your Own Luck and Get Acquired
You could be the next Whatsapp if you stay organized and prepared with these tips from SXSW.
Technology
Facebook Buys WhatsApp in Whopping $19 Billion Deal
The social media juggernaut acquires the web-based messaging service in a stock and cash deal.
Finance
The Case for an Early Buyout
Being acquired by a bigger company early in your venture's life cycle can be a sweet deal in its own right.
Starting a Business
How This Techstars Startup Got Acquired Before It Officially Started Up
GoodApril co-founder Mitch Fox provides insight into the quick acquisition by Intuit.
Starting a Business
A Young VC on How Young Entrepreneurs Can Land Cash for Their Young Companies
Early-stage venture capital investor Mo Koyfman of Spark Capital talks dollar bills and IPOs, among other weighty topics.
Starting a Business
5 Tips for Getting Acquired
CEO of angel investment group Angel Capital Group Rachael Qualls provides young entrepreneurs insight into how to position their startup for acquisition.
Growth Strategies
How Motorcycle Designer Erik Buell Got His Vroom Back, Post Harley-Davidson
The trailblazing entrepreneur followed up a disastrous collaboration by launching a new company, a showcase for innovative racing bikes. But can it get the funding it needs?