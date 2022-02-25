Matthew North

Latest

Finance

VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential

VMWare has great revenues and excellent prospects for continuing to increase its market share. The business is heavily reinvested into its future, but it is facing headwinds from unfavourable macroeconomic...

Continue Reading
Finance

F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential

F5 Inc. (NYSE: FFIV) is struggling along with most of its peers in the EDP services industry. The semiconductor chip shortage and supply chain constraints are inhibiting industry growth with...

Continue Reading
Finance

Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities

Cloudflare continues to be sold off along with its peers and it's struggling to break even on its operating margin. However, the stock has annual solid recurring revenues and is...

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like