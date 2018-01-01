Adhar Card
Technology
Aadhar Verdict – As SC Scraps Section 57, Will Alternative Lending Platforms Suffer from No eKYC?
SC struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act which would now prevent private companies from accessing the data.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.