Advertising Solution

The 6 Essential Components of Effective Sales Letters
Ready for Anything

Make sure your sales letters include all six of these effective elements, and you'll watch your sales grow.
Craig Simpson | 6 min read
How to Sell With Emotion
Ready for Anything

Research has shown that ads that touch readers' emotions are more successful than ads that only touch their intellect. Find out how to craft emotional ads.
Craig Simpson | 7 min read
4 Advertising Principles From Ad Legend David Ogilvy
Ready for Anything

You can learn to create outstanding ad copy if you follow these 4 simple rules from an advertising pro.
Craig Simpson | 7 min read
4 Tips for Crafting the Ideal Sales Letter
Marketing Strategies

When writing a letter to sell a product, you should put yourself in the place of your prospective buyer and think of everything that person could desire.
Craig Simpson | 6 min read
4 Tips to Find the Best Copywriter for Your Business
Marketing

Before you hire your company's copywriter make sure they fit these four qualities.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
9 Promotional Items to Consider Using in Your Next Direct Mail Campaign
Marketing Strategies

One of the most critical aspects of your direct mail campaign is getting prospects to open and read your message--these promotional items can help increase your response rate.
Craig Simpson | 7 min read
3 Secrets to Adding Direct Mail to Your Online Sales Funnel
Ready for Anything

Direct mail can be the best way to get prospective customers to your website and into your sales funnel.
Craig Simpson | 5 min read
Why Some Prices Are More Right Than Others
Ready for Anything

Setting the right price can have a powerful effect on the success of your direct marketing campaigns. Here are factors that determine what your most attractive price is.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
Can White Papers Help Boost Your Business?
Ready for Anything

Creating a white paper can be a powerful strategy for any business-yours included.
Craig Simpson | 5 min read
4 Tips to Boost Your Sales
Ready for Anything

Here are four great tips you can implement in your business right away.
Craig Simpson | 5 min read
