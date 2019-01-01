My Queue

ახალგაზრდა ანტრეპრენერი

"მამალოების" ბიზნესი საბავშვო გასართობების ნაცვლად
სტარტაპი

"მამალოების" ბიზნესი საბავშვო გასართობების ნაცვლად

11 წლის ანტრეპრენერის სწრაფად მზარდი სტარტაპი
ხატია გელოვანი | 2 min read
ციფრული ექიმი

ციფრული ექიმი

19 წლის სტუდენტის ინოვაციური სტარტაპის გლობალური პერსპექტივა
ხატია გელოვანი | 8 min read
ქართველი რობოტის ამერიკული ოდისეა

ქართველი რობოტის ამერიკული ოდისეა

მე-12 კლასელთა დიდი გამოწვევა თანამედროვე ტექნოლოგიებში
ხატია გელოვანი | 6 min read
თინეიჯერი ანტრეპრენერის შეუზღუდავი შესაძლებლობები

თინეიჯერი ანტრეპრენერის შეუზღუდავი შესაძლებლობები

როცა ნაბიჯ-ნაბიჯ წინ მიიწევ, დაბრკოლებების არ გეშინია და გჯერა საკუთარი თავის, რომელიც ყველა მიზანთან მიგიყვანს
ხატია გელოვანი | 5 min read