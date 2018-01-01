akshay kumar

How Prernaa Arora Finally Realized Her Long Cherished Dream of Becoming a Film Producer

How Prernaa Arora Finally Realized Her Long Cherished Dream of Becoming a Film Producer

Her first collaboration Rustom went on to be a stupendous success and also got Akshay Kumar his first National Award
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
Akshay Kumar: The Start-up Superhero
Bollywood

Akshay Kumar: The Start-up Superhero

Punita Sabharwal | 9 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.