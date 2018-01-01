alexa 100
3 Things To Know
Jeep Drops a Pickup, Microsoft Tops Apple, and Alexa Is All About That Bass (60-Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
More From This Topic
voice search
How Entrepreneurs Can Take Advantage of Voice Search Marketing
Your customers are already using voice search. It's up to you and your business to meet them there.
Brand Identity
Don't Let Alexa or Siri Speak for Your Company: Protecting Your Brand's Voice on AI Platforms
With the rising popularity of voice-driven AI assistants, it's important for businesses to offer a consistent brand experience.
SXSW
SXSW 2017: Sure, You've Got a Brand Strategy, but What's Your Chat Strategy?
The big opportunity for businesses to win with this technology lies with how well it succeeds in making their customer interactions more personable and intuitive.
Brain Break
Whoops, Alexa Plays Porn Instead of a Kids Song!
In this NSFW video, Amazon put the "X" in Alexa when a child asked it to play his favorite song. (You'll want to wear headphones for this one, folks.)
India
The 4 Most Important Things to Know Before Doing Business Online in India
Hosting isn't local. Apps are behind. And only 8 percent of Indians have smartphones. But India still offers an exciting market for future success.