Algorithm

3 Marketing Trends for 2018 That Will Make Life Very Grim for Marketeers Locked In the Status Quo
News and Trends

Consumer privacy, AI and optimized customer experiences are beginning to revolutionize marketing. If you're already behind, it will be very hard to catch up.
Amy Osmond Cook | 5 min read
An Updated List of Facebook's Algorithm Changes
Facebook

If you do Facebook marketing, one thing that you might want to understand is the Facebook algorithm.
Alfred Lua | 15+ min read
SEO Is More Than a Numbers Game. The Real Goal Is Engagement.
SEO

Algorithms change, but quality content that engages your audience is always be a winning strategy.
Dan Blacharski | 4 min read
Why You Should Republish Old Blog Content
Blogging

Keep your current audience up-to-date while attracting new readers.
Ian Cleary | 6 min read
How a Blurry Cow Highlights Weaknesses in Google's Face Recognition
Google

The search engine's algorithms accidentally blurred a cow's face in the name of privacy.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
What Your Business Needs to Avoid the Wrath of Google
SEO

Learn how to recover from a penalty and grow your business.
Jason Parks | 9 min read
This Founder is Fixing the Communication Gap Between Caregivers and Doctors
100 Brilliant Companies

A simple quiz could save your life.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 2 min read
After Trending Topics Scandal Breaks, Facebook Says 'Rigorous Guidelines' Exist to Maintain Neutrality
Facebook

The social media network says no news outlets are prohibited from appearing on its trending topics list.
Reuters | 3 min read
Facebook Reportedly Suppressed These Kinds of Stories
Facebook

The claim comes from a journalist who worked on the platform's 'trending' sidebar, which shows popular articles and topics on a certain day.
Josh Weiss | 2 min read
Facebook Is Making a Change That Will Cut Down on the Clickbait in Your Newsfeed
Facebook

The social network is tweaking the algorithm it uses to determine what posts and articles to show you to take into account the 'time spent viewing' an article as an indicator of quality.
Rob Price | 2 min read
