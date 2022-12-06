AlgoBulls Raises $2 Million In Pre-Series A Funding Led By Venture Catalysts

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

AlgoBulls, a fully automated algorithmic trading platform and fixed-income securities distribution platform for retail market participants, has raised $2 million in pre-Series A funding round led by Venture Catalysts group, an integrated incubator and a leading early-stage investment platform for startups. The funding round also saw participation from DSP Group (160-year-old Indian financial giant), Findoc Finvest by Mr. Hemant Sood and Mr. Nitin Shahi ( LetsVenture), Mr. Dishant Milan Parikh (Jainam Broking), Mr. Yuvraj Thakker (BP Wealth & Fort Capital), Mr. Sharath Kumar (ex-MD and CEO India, Tower Research Capital), among other funds and family offices.

Company handout

"We would use the current fundraise to significantly invest in our products and technology and continue on our journey to make them world-class, yet accessible to retail. Also, the current fundraise will help us to onboard new experienced traders as strategists, integrate deeply with more broking houses and expand into the international markets. As a part of alternate channel sales, we'll also be targeting large corporate treasuries, fund houses, large funded startups, family offices, prop-desks to manage their liquid funds through fixed-income products. Through the association of all our strategic investors and funds, AlgoBulls will be able to capitalise on huge market opportunities as well as revolutionise the investment and trading space," said Pushpak Dagade, CEO and founder, AlgoBulls.

AlgoBulls offers fixed-income securities with returns ranging from 7 per cent to 14 per cent per annum for retail in a fixed income marketplace, focusing on capital and income preservation through investing in Bonds, NCDs and G-Secs for new entrants from retail. Displaying a range of Bonds/NCDs/G-Secs to choose from, and enabling quick settlements on the tech-driven platform, AlgoBulls allows users to start investing from as low as INR 1,000. Acquired organically, AlgoBulls has more than 25,000 clients till date, claimed by the company in a statement.

"The breakthrough facilitated by the advancements in technology is disrupting traditional trading, and AlgoBulls leads this revolution with innovative solutions powered by cutting-edge technology and AI. It brings us immense pride to have led this funding round, and we aim to make the most out of this collaboration to capitalise on future opportunities," said Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, founder, Venture Catalysts.