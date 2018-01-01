AlleyNYC
Announcements
New York Entrepreneurs: Nominate Your Company for The Resilience Awards
Your chance to spotlight yourself or someone you know who defines what it means to be an entrepreneurial warrior.
More From This Topic
Startups
The Power of a Practical App Over Building a Unicorn
The journey of DealSure, a car-leasing app, shows it's better to build to enhance than to impress.
Entrepreneurship
The Power of WHY in Becoming an Entrepreneur
It's not about the 'what' in entrepreneurship. The real power rests in the 'why.'
AlleyNYC
How Coworking Helped an Education Accelerator
EDGE partnered with AlleyNYC to host their education accelerator.
Pitching
Watch These Entrepreneurs Pitch Their Startups to Judges from Techstars and AlleyNYC (VIDEO)
A good resource for anyone preparing to pitch investors.
Workplace Diversity
What Star Jones Is Doing to Push Diversity in the Workplace
The former View host has made it her business to help companies make it easier to get qualified, diverse employees.
TechStars
Why Techstars Acquired Startup Weekend
Techstars just announced that they acquired UP Global, including the organization's Startup Weekend, Startup Week, Startup Next, and Startup Digest programs. Here's why.
AlleyNYC
An Insider Look at RocketHub, the AlleyNYC Company That Sold for $15 Million
Rockethub, incubated at AlleyNYC, sold for $15 million. Coworking was a big part of its success.
New York City
These 7 Startups Exemplify NYC's Buzzing Startup Scene
New York City's association with Wall Street, big banks and hedge funds eclipses the fact it is home to a thriving startup culture.
Leadership
U.S. Entrepreneurs, AlleyNYC Rally to Send Aid to Nepal
Entrepreneurs from around the world have become leading fundraisers for aid to help the survivors in the massive earthquake that struck Nepal Saturday.
AlleyNYC
Meet Some of the Most Promising New York City Startups
Techstars just held its Winter 2015 NYC Demo Day, and the companies presenting were all amazing.