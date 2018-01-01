AlleyNYC

More From This Topic

The Power of a Practical App Over Building a Unicorn
Startups

The Power of a Practical App Over Building a Unicorn

The journey of DealSure, a car-leasing app, shows it's better to build to enhance than to impress.
Jason Saltzman | 5 min read
The Power of WHY in Becoming an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurship

The Power of WHY in Becoming an Entrepreneur

It's not about the 'what' in entrepreneurship. The real power rests in the 'why.'
Jason Saltzman | 6 min read
How Coworking Helped an Education Accelerator
AlleyNYC

How Coworking Helped an Education Accelerator

EDGE partnered with AlleyNYC to host their education accelerator.
Jason Saltzman | 4 min read
Watch These Entrepreneurs Pitch Their Startups to Judges from Techstars and AlleyNYC (VIDEO)
Pitching

Watch These Entrepreneurs Pitch Their Startups to Judges from Techstars and AlleyNYC (VIDEO)

A good resource for anyone preparing to pitch investors.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
What Star Jones Is Doing to Push Diversity in the Workplace
Workplace Diversity

What Star Jones Is Doing to Push Diversity in the Workplace

The former View host has made it her business to help companies make it easier to get qualified, diverse employees.
Jason Saltzman | 7 min read
Why Techstars Acquired Startup Weekend
TechStars

Why Techstars Acquired Startup Weekend

Techstars just announced that they acquired UP Global, including the organization's Startup Weekend, Startup Week, Startup Next, and Startup Digest programs. Here's why.
Jason Saltzman | 5 min read
An Insider Look at RocketHub, the AlleyNYC Company That Sold for $15 Million
AlleyNYC

An Insider Look at RocketHub, the AlleyNYC Company That Sold for $15 Million

Rockethub, incubated at AlleyNYC, sold for $15 million. Coworking was a big part of its success.
Jason Saltzman | 5 min read
These 7 Startups Exemplify NYC's Buzzing Startup Scene
New York City

These 7 Startups Exemplify NYC's Buzzing Startup Scene

New York City's association with Wall Street, big banks and hedge funds eclipses the fact it is home to a thriving startup culture.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
U.S. Entrepreneurs, AlleyNYC Rally to Send Aid to Nepal
Leadership

U.S. Entrepreneurs, AlleyNYC Rally to Send Aid to Nepal

Entrepreneurs from around the world have become leading fundraisers for aid to help the survivors in the massive earthquake that struck Nepal Saturday.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
Meet Some of the Most Promising New York City Startups
AlleyNYC

Meet Some of the Most Promising New York City Startups

Techstars just held its Winter 2015 NYC Demo Day, and the companies presenting were all amazing.
Jason Saltzman | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.