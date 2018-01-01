Jason Saltzman

Jason Saltzman

VIP Contributor
Startup Mentor, Entrepreneur, CEO of Alley

Jason Saltzman is a seasoned entrepreneur with a background in sales and marketing. Through his role as CEO of Alley and as a TechStars mentor, he advises hundreds of startups, offering real-life practical application and creative marketing advice.  

The Importance of Creating Incubator Programs for Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

The mission of an incubator is to make sure deserving entrepreneurs get a real chance to succeed.
5 min read
Taking Mental Health Seriously Is How the Best Business Leaders Protect Their Teams
Leadership

One in five people -- including your employees -- is struggling with a mental illness.
6 min read
Here's the Real Cost of Ignoring Your Problems
Lifestyle

Facing problems in your personal life is much like business.
6 min read
What Real Entrepreneurs Do When They Hear the Word 'No'
Resilience

Are you strong enough to push through early struggles?
2 min read
How to Bounce Back If Your Employees Steal From You
Managing Employees

Entrepreneurs are notoriously resilient, but how can you move forward if you can't trust your team?
2 min read
What Do You Do After You've Made It to the Top?
Success

What's an entrepreneur supposed to do after he's made his dream a reality?
2 min read
When It's Time to Fire Your Own Paying Customers
Customers

Get the audience and customer base that fits with and appreciates your product.
2 min read
What's the Best Way to Let Go of Good Employees?
Firing

What do you do with loyal employees when you need to pivot?
2 min read
What It Takes to Build Your Own Successful Business
Success

How two entrepreneurs overcame hurdles early on.
2 min read
When Facebook Shut Down the Third-Party App on Which This Startup Relied, It Had to Start Over From Scratch
Overcoming Obstacles

SkilRoute rebuilt its business from the ground up.
1 min read
How This Startup Is Disrupting the Moving Industry
Disruption

Convincing consumers and companies to get on board hasn't been easy.
1 min read
It's Not You, It's Me: When You Have to Let an Employee Go Because It's Just Not Right
Firing

This founder discovered his lack of planning for new roles eventually led to trouble.
1 min read
Want to Be an Entrepreneur? Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable.
Startup Basics

When you start a business, you wake up every day not knowing what you're about to do.
2 min read
How This Company Got Over Screwing Up on Its Biggest Sales Day of the Year
Customer Experience

When Valentine's Day deliveries turned into a nightmare for on-demand flower company UrbanStems, a personal touch helped mend relations with unhappy customers.
2 min read
This Entrepreneur Quit His Job to Start a Company -- Any Company -- After He Held an iPhone for the First Time. Now His Weight Loss App Has 30 Million Users.
Mobile Apps

Lose It! founder Charles Teague explains why it's better to base a business on big trends.
2 min read
