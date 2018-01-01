Apology

More From This Topic

What You Can Learn From British Airways's IT Meltdown That Left Passengers Stranded
Business Travel

What You Can Learn From British Airways's IT Meltdown That Left Passengers Stranded

Invest in systems you need and keep your customers informed.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
The Number One Lesson You Can Learn from Fyre Festival: Preparation is Everything
Failure

The Number One Lesson You Can Learn from Fyre Festival: Preparation is Everything

Make sure that you create the infrastructure needed to deliver on your promises.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Says He Needs to 'Grow Up' After Video of Argument With a Driver Released
Uber

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Says He Needs to 'Grow Up' After Video of Argument With a Driver Released

Well … it's about time.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Trump and Clinton Are Case Studies in How Not to Apologize
Emotional Intelligence

Trump and Clinton Are Case Studies in How Not to Apologize

Researchers have determined what constitutes a "full apology.'' We're sorry to tell you both candidates fall short, though one more than the other.
Gregg Ward | 5 min read
Hillary Clinton and the Etiquette of Issuing a Proper Apology
Apology

Hillary Clinton and the Etiquette of Issuing a Proper Apology

The Democratic presidential nominee has done a reasonably good job of dampening the uproar she sparked by labeling of half of Trump supporters "deplorables.''
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read
10 Rules for Success as a Woman
Women in Business

10 Rules for Success as a Woman

Quit apologizing when you didn't do anything wrong and when you share the credit, keep the portion that is rightfully yours.
Carol Roth | 6 min read
3 Ways to Offer a Sincere Apology to Clients
Customer Relationship Management

3 Ways to Offer a Sincere Apology to Clients

Since nobody is perfect, everybody needs to learn how to persuasively say "I'm sorry.''
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Next Time You Apologize, Say More Than 'I'm Sorry.'
Leadership

Next Time You Apologize, Say More Than 'I'm Sorry.'

Quit your dramatic, insincere apologies and life will be better at work and home.
Nate Regier | 5 min read
Microsoft Apologizes for Chatbot's Racist, Sexist Tweets
Apology

Microsoft Apologizes for Chatbot's Racist, Sexist Tweets

The company says that the program's tweets 'do not represent who we are or what we stand for, nor how we designed Tay.'
Reuters | 3 min read
Microsoft Apologizes for Scantily-Clad Dancers at GDC Party
Microsoft

Microsoft Apologizes for Scantily-Clad Dancers at GDC Party

Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, said Xbox and Microsoft were represented 'in a way that was absolutely not consistent or aligned to our values.'
Reuters | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.