Apology
More From This Topic
Business Travel
What You Can Learn From British Airways's IT Meltdown That Left Passengers Stranded
Invest in systems you need and keep your customers informed.
Failure
The Number One Lesson You Can Learn from Fyre Festival: Preparation is Everything
Make sure that you create the infrastructure needed to deliver on your promises.
Emotional Intelligence
Trump and Clinton Are Case Studies in How Not to Apologize
Researchers have determined what constitutes a "full apology.'' We're sorry to tell you both candidates fall short, though one more than the other.
Apology
Hillary Clinton and the Etiquette of Issuing a Proper Apology
The Democratic presidential nominee has done a reasonably good job of dampening the uproar she sparked by labeling of half of Trump supporters "deplorables.''
Women in Business
10 Rules for Success as a Woman
Quit apologizing when you didn't do anything wrong and when you share the credit, keep the portion that is rightfully yours.
Customer Relationship Management
3 Ways to Offer a Sincere Apology to Clients
Since nobody is perfect, everybody needs to learn how to persuasively say "I'm sorry.''
Leadership
Next Time You Apologize, Say More Than 'I'm Sorry.'
Quit your dramatic, insincere apologies and life will be better at work and home.
Apology
Microsoft Apologizes for Chatbot's Racist, Sexist Tweets
The company says that the program's tweets 'do not represent who we are or what we stand for, nor how we designed Tay.'
Microsoft
Microsoft Apologizes for Scantily-Clad Dancers at GDC Party
Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, said Xbox and Microsoft were represented 'in a way that was absolutely not consistent or aligned to our values.'