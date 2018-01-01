app revolution

Blippar CEO Ambarish Mitra Feels Days of Groundbreaking Apps are Gone
App Market

Blippar CEO Ambarish Mitra Feels Days of Groundbreaking Apps are Gone

'It's tough to be a Facebook or an Uber and capture the pulse of the masses in the current mobile space.'
Agamoni Ghosh | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.