Ashley Madison

More From This Topic

Has the Ashley Madison Hacker Been Identified?
Ashley Madison

Has the Ashley Madison Hacker Been Identified?

A security researcher has found clues via Twitter.
Benjamin Snyder | 2 min read
Ashley Madison Hit With Another Lawsuit Following Hack
Ashley Madison

Ashley Madison Hit With Another Lawsuit Following Hack

This comes in the wake of a class-action suit filed against its parent company Avid Life Media in Canada last week.
Reuters | 2 min read
Court Rules FTC Can Come After Your Company After a Cyber Attack
Cybersecurity

Court Rules FTC Can Come After Your Company After a Cyber Attack

in a closely watched ruling, an appeals court says victims of hackers have liability for unfair-practices claims.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
9 Questions Employers Need to Answer Before Firing an Ashley Madison Customer
Ashley Madison

9 Questions Employers Need to Answer Before Firing an Ashley Madison Customer

Now that anybody can find out who was trolling the cheater website employers have to decide if an employee two-timing a spouse is cause for termination or if it's wiser to just mind the business.
Jonathan Segal | 6 min read
Hackers Release Second Wave of Ashley Madison Data
Ashley Madison

Hackers Release Second Wave of Ashley Madison Data

This leak is larger than the first and appears to contain the emails of the CEO who runs Ashley Madison's parent company.
Robert Hackett | 2 min read
Hackers Release the Personal Information of Adultery Seekers Who Joined Ashley Madison
Privacy Concerns

Hackers Release the Personal Information of Adultery Seekers Who Joined Ashley Madison

It's not a good day for members of the dating site, which boasts the slogan 'Life is short. Have an affair.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Bankers Say Ashley Madison Can Kiss IPO Plans Goodbye
IPO

Bankers Say Ashley Madison Can Kiss IPO Plans Goodbye

This as hackers threatened to publish names and salacious details about the infidelity website's clients.
Reuters | 4 min read
Ashley Madison Says It Is Relieved It Isn't Being Judged After Hack
Privacy Concerns

Ashley Madison Says It Is Relieved It Isn't Being Judged After Hack

The site is heartened by some initial public response that sees it as a victim.
Reuters | 3 min read
Hackers Threaten to Leak Ashley Madison's 37 Million Clients
Privacy Concerns

Hackers Threaten to Leak Ashley Madison's 37 Million Clients

The hacker group says it will release sensitive information of clients of the dating site for cheating spouses.
Reuters | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.