CEO of Infidelity Website Ashley Madison Apologizes as it Faces FTC Probe
The breach, which exposed the personal details of millions who signed up for the site with the slogan 'Life is short. Have an affair,' cost Avid Life Media more than a quarter of its revenue.
Has the Ashley Madison Hacker Been Identified?
A security researcher has found clues via Twitter.
Ashley Madison Hit With Another Lawsuit Following Hack
This comes in the wake of a class-action suit filed against its parent company Avid Life Media in Canada last week.
Court Rules FTC Can Come After Your Company After a Cyber Attack
in a closely watched ruling, an appeals court says victims of hackers have liability for unfair-practices claims.
9 Questions Employers Need to Answer Before Firing an Ashley Madison Customer
Now that anybody can find out who was trolling the cheater website employers have to decide if an employee two-timing a spouse is cause for termination or if it's wiser to just mind the business.
Hackers Release Second Wave of Ashley Madison Data
This leak is larger than the first and appears to contain the emails of the CEO who runs Ashley Madison's parent company.
Hackers Release the Personal Information of Adultery Seekers Who Joined Ashley Madison
It's not a good day for members of the dating site, which boasts the slogan 'Life is short. Have an affair.'
Bankers Say Ashley Madison Can Kiss IPO Plans Goodbye
This as hackers threatened to publish names and salacious details about the infidelity website's clients.
Ashley Madison Says It Is Relieved It Isn't Being Judged After Hack
The site is heartened by some initial public response that sees it as a victim.
Hackers Threaten to Leak Ashley Madison's 37 Million Clients
The hacker group says it will release sensitive information of clients of the dating site for cheating spouses.