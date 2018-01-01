Ask the Money Guy
Ask the Money Guy
Did You Price Your Product Right? How to Know.
These three points shouldn't be overlooked.
Ask the Expert
Wages or Commissions? This 3-Step System Helps You Decide.
When you offer salary and commission, you're motivating your sales team while minimizing the chances that they'll feel disgruntled and underpaid.
Ask the Expert
Want to Save Money on Equipment? Consider this Solution.
A marketplace matches cash-strapped startups with financing and leasing companies so they can build out their businesses.
Ask the Money Guy
An Expert Explains the Ins and Outs of Outside Audits
Depending on your company's situation, you may need an outside audit every year -- or not at all.
Venture Capital
Why the Smart Money Invests B2B, Not B2C
An expert explains the upsides of creating a B2B company .
Ask the Money Guy
The Best Way to Track Your Company's Performance
How to pick the key performance indicators that'll be best for your business.
Ask the Money Guy
This Expert Explains When You Should Kill Your Project
By tracking three measurements of success, you'll have a better idea of whether your project is working -- or not.
Ask the Money Guy
How to Pick the Right Bank for Your Business
A generation ago, most businesses just picked the bank closest to their office. Today, banks of all sizes and locations compete for your business -- but not all are equal. Let's break it down.
Ask the Money Guy
3 Reasons the Bank Yanked Your Credit Line -- and How to Fix the Problem
It's a serious wake-up call, but it won't be the end of your business. Let's figure out what went wrong.
Ask the Money Guy
Little Extras That Make a Big Difference to Employees
Want to reward your workers without offering bonuses? The little things count, so look at this list of benefits that your staff will appreciate.
Ask the Money Guy
How to Hire a Controller for Your Company
You need a number cruncher, but you want to figure in the right qualities and qualifications. Here's what to do.