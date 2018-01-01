AT&T
News and Trends
AT&T Acquires AppNexus for $1.6 Billion
Plus, PayPal launches a debit card for its mobile app Venmo, and an app that makes parents' lives easier raises $4 million.
DirecTV
AT&T's New DirecTV Now the Latest to Enter Streaming Content Wars
Launching this week, DirecTV Now is poised to be a catch-all solution for TV aficionados who have yet to cut their cord.
News and Trends
Why AT&T May Succeed With Time Warner Where AOL Couldn't
Brad Feld of TechStars says the new deal reflects the need to establish linkage between the 'content' and 'network' layers.
Netflix
Netflix CEO Gives Conditional Approval of AT&T-Time Warner Deal
The CEO has been an outspoken advocate of net neutrality, which holds that internet service providers should not favor some types of content over others.
Time Warner
AT&T to Acquire Time Warner for $85 Billion
The boards of directors of both companies have approved the deal, but it must still pass muster with regulators.
AT&T
AT&T: Google Fiber Demands Government Favors
To hear AT&T tell it, Google Fiber has a long history of over-promising, under-delivering and threatening city governments.
Ready for Anything
Verizon, AT&T Set to Make Final Round of Bids for Yahoo Web Assets
The biggest U.S. wireless carrier is seeking to challenge the second largest U.S. wireless provider in the third round of bidding.
Ready for Anything
AT&T Seeks to Top Verizon's Bid for Yahoo
No committed financing was required for second-round bids, and Yahoo will assemble in the coming days a new shortlist of bidders from which it will solicit binding offers.
Netflix
Netflix Admits to Lessening Video Quality on Verizon, AT&T Phones
The company said it had been doing this for five years to protect customers from exceeding their mobile data limits.
Mobile
AT&T Will Offer Unlimited Data -- But There's a Catch
Wireless subscribers who have or add DirecTV or the company's U-verse TV service to their lineup of offerings will be able to get unlimited data for their smartphone plans.
Net Neutrality
FCC Summons AT&T, Comcast and T-Mobile to Explain Data Cap Exemptions
Some net neutrality advocates have expressed concerns over the potential of companies' programs to harm innovation.