Austin

Uber, Lyft Spend Big, Lose Big in Texas Vote on Driver Fingerprinting
Ridesharing Apps

The two companies spent more than $8 million to repeal a city ordinance, but voters said by a margin of 56 to 44 percent they wanted the fingerprint checks to stay.
Reuters | 2 min read
How This Company Is Making Millions in an Ultra Crowded Market
Branding

The founder of supplements company Onnit explains what he does to differentiate himself from the competition.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
How to Win Celebrity Endorsements. (Hint: It's Not About the Money.)
Celebrity Endorsement

Aubrey Marcus, founder and CEO of cognitive supplements company Onnit, has an enviable roster of celebrity endorsements.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
3 Cities That Have Found the Secret Sauce for Startup Success
Cities

These cities have a steady influx of educated budding professionals.
Erin Beresini | 2 min read
SXSW Declared a Drone-Free Zone
SXSW

Organizers kindly request you take your drone somewhere else.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
Beyond Comfy Shoes and Extra Chargers: The Advanced Guide to Surviving SXSW
SXSW

Darling, sit down. Someone will do that for you.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
Headed to SXSW? Here Are Some Crazy Facts About the Conference. (Infographic)
SXSW

These fun facts and figures reveal everything from some of the now incredibly successful companies that initially launched at SXSW to what attendees are eating and drinking while in Austin.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
Will University of Texas President Get the Ax?
Education

Bill Powers' days as the head of UT's flagship campus are numbered. If he gets his way, he'll stay through next May. It's anyone's guess at the moment.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
SXSW: How a Small Festival Brought Austin Big Business
SXSW

For the city of Austin, and especially its growing cohort of tech entrepreneurs, South by Southwest has become the little festival that could.
Neil Parmar | 5 min read
How to Survive South By Southwest
SXSW 2014

A veteran attendee shares his tips on making the most of this tech and networking festival.
Bryan Keplesky | 4 min read
