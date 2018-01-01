Austin
Startup Cities
5 U.S. Cities Luring Tech Talent Away From Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley's skyrocketing cost of living has become anything but livable. Industry talent is looking elsewhere for opportunity.
Ridesharing Apps
Uber, Lyft Spend Big, Lose Big in Texas Vote on Driver Fingerprinting
The two companies spent more than $8 million to repeal a city ordinance, but voters said by a margin of 56 to 44 percent they wanted the fingerprint checks to stay.
Branding
How This Company Is Making Millions in an Ultra Crowded Market
The founder of supplements company Onnit explains what he does to differentiate himself from the competition.
Celebrity Endorsement
How to Win Celebrity Endorsements. (Hint: It's Not About the Money.)
Aubrey Marcus, founder and CEO of cognitive supplements company Onnit, has an enviable roster of celebrity endorsements.
Cities
3 Cities That Have Found the Secret Sauce for Startup Success
These cities have a steady influx of educated budding professionals.
SXSW
SXSW Declared a Drone-Free Zone
Organizers kindly request you take your drone somewhere else.
SXSW
Beyond Comfy Shoes and Extra Chargers: The Advanced Guide to Surviving SXSW
Darling, sit down. Someone will do that for you.
SXSW
Headed to SXSW? Here Are Some Crazy Facts About the Conference. (Infographic)
These fun facts and figures reveal everything from some of the now incredibly successful companies that initially launched at SXSW to what attendees are eating and drinking while in Austin.
Education
Will University of Texas President Get the Ax?
Bill Powers' days as the head of UT's flagship campus are numbered. If he gets his way, he'll stay through next May. It's anyone's guess at the moment.
SXSW
SXSW: How a Small Festival Brought Austin Big Business
For the city of Austin, and especially its growing cohort of tech entrepreneurs, South by Southwest has become the little festival that could.
SXSW 2014
How to Survive South By Southwest
A veteran attendee shares his tips on making the most of this tech and networking festival.