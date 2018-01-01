B2B Sales

Biz-to-Biz Buyers Tell All: Survey Reveals 27 Sales Prospecting Stats You Need to Know
B2B Sales

The people who make big-dollar buying decisions want you to know how to contact them and what topics to discuss.
Mike Schultz | 4 min read
What Do Modern B2B Customers Want? It's More Complex Than You Think
B2B Sales

B2B buying is changing, so stop selling like it's still the '90s. Here are three strategies for giving customers what they want.
Sona Jepsen | 6 min read
6 Fatal B2B Sales Mistakes You Must Avoid
Sales Strategies

Say yes to face-to-face meetings with the power players.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
How You Can Stay Human in a World of Digital Selling
B2B Sales

By living the day-to-day life of your clients, you can glean insights that are impossible to see from your side of the aisle.
Sona Jepsen | 7 min read
Why Businesses Are Building Pipelines Instead of Buying Lists
Sales Strategies

Purchasing a list of B2B sales prospects is a shortcut to nowhere.
Angela Ruth | 6 min read
Why, in 2017, 'Coffee Is for Closers' Has a Completely New Spin
B2B Sales

Closing the deal these days isn't enough. You may need to assign your B2B sales team some dedicated "customer success" representatives.
Danny Wong | 5 min read
7 Elements That Will Take Your B2B Sales Product Demos From Lifeless To Inspiring
B2B Sales

Product demos don't have to be rote exercises. Instead you can weave in storytelling and videos that address your buyers' pain points.
Danny Wong | 5 min read
Balance Your Sales Quotas With Serving Your Customers: 6 Ways How.
Sales Strategies

Ah, the many obligations vying for your time! Correlated data trends, custom content and getting help with on-boarding are solutions.
Danny Wong | 5 min read
Here's How to Optimize Your B2B Sales Strategy for Selling to the Hospitality Industry
B2B Sales

Who could foresee that a hotel brand would end up selling Simmons mattresses for home use? What's your great sales idea?
Danny Wong | 7 min read
A Simple, 4-Step Blueprint for Building Rapport in B2B Sales
Customer Rapport

Think about what drew you to your BFF when you first met. Now, do the same with your next sales client.
Danny Wong | 5 min read
