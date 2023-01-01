Rim Elijah
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
VP of Sales
Rim Elijah is the VP of Sales at EOS Data Analytics, a global provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics. At EOSDA, Rim has successfully managed to establish a number of strategic partnerships in Africa and Asia with an emphasis on delivering sustainable solutions to over 5 million farmers.
Latest
Science & Technology
What Agribusinesses Should Do To Profit From Modern-Day Satellite Technologies
Agribusinesses get a broad spectrum of benefits from satellite technologies but only if they do their homework first.