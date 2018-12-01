Bahrain

Bahrain's Central Bank Offers A Testing Ground For Fintech Startups
FinTech

Bahrain wants more from its financial technology sector, and it's stepping up.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Inspired Pursuits: Nada And Noor Alawi, Co-founders, Annada
Cadillac

The Bahrain-based Annada made quite an impression when it launched in 2011 offering scarves featuring original artwork by two regional artists, and co-founders (and sisters) Nada and Noor Alawi have since proved themselves to more than just a flash in the pan.
Aby Sam Thomas | 2 min read
Bahrain To Play Host To Seedstars GCC 2016
Events

Seedstars World, an emerging-markets focused entrepreneurship forum, is back this year to scout for promising GCC startups, and in a first, the action this time is centered around Bahrain.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Middle East And Africa Focused Cloud Accelerator Goes Live In Bahrain
Ready to Launch

C5 Accelerate, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) and Tamkeen of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched a Cloud Accelerator program
Sindhu Hariharan | 5 min read
Assessing Criteria For An Advantageous Exit
Exit Strategies

Tenmou CEO Hasan Haider on the path to exit for homegrown startup enterprises in the Middle East.
Aby Sam Thomas | 3 min read
H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Essa Al Khalifa: Rewarding Bahraini Business Pioneers
Innovators

Sheikh Mohammed discusses Bahrain's economy, the government's support of the private sector and entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.
Fida Chaaban | 8 min read
The Bahrain Award For Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

The first ever Bahrain Award for Entrepreneurship held in March 2015 recognized notable enterprises from the Kingdom.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Island Life: I Admit It, I Was Surprised
Editor's Note

Bahrain's islanders are a chilled-out bunch... except when it comes to entrepreneurship.
Fida Chaaban | 3 min read
The Little Island With Big Ideas
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

A look into Bahrain's entrepreneurial ecosystem and the startups, entrepreneurs and governmental and semi-governmental entities who are part of that ecosystem.
Fida Chaaban | 15 min read
Your Own Private Island: Business Stays At The Four Seasons Bahrain Bay
Business Travel

The newest Four Seasons property in the region makes your business jaunts to Bahrain much more bearable (and maybe even a little bit indulgent).
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 5 min read
