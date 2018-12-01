Bahrain
Startup Funding
We Got Funded: Bahrain-Born Food Tech Startup Eat On Its Recent Fundraising Win
Existing investors Tenmou, Pinnacle, and 500 Startups also took part in this round, and with this, the total funds raised by Eat are now at US$3.4 million.
FinTech
Bahrain's Central Bank Offers A Testing Ground For Fintech Startups
Bahrain wants more from its financial technology sector, and it's stepping up.
Cadillac
Inspired Pursuits: Nada And Noor Alawi, Co-founders, Annada
The Bahrain-based Annada made quite an impression when it launched in 2011 offering scarves featuring original artwork by two regional artists, and co-founders (and sisters) Nada and Noor Alawi have since proved themselves to more than just a flash in the pan.
Events
Bahrain To Play Host To Seedstars GCC 2016
Seedstars World, an emerging-markets focused entrepreneurship forum, is back this year to scout for promising GCC startups, and in a first, the action this time is centered around Bahrain.
Ready to Launch
Middle East And Africa Focused Cloud Accelerator Goes Live In Bahrain
C5 Accelerate, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) and Tamkeen of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched a Cloud Accelerator program
Exit Strategies
Assessing Criteria For An Advantageous Exit
Tenmou CEO Hasan Haider on the path to exit for homegrown startup enterprises in the Middle East.
Innovators
H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Essa Al Khalifa: Rewarding Bahraini Business Pioneers
Sheikh Mohammed discusses Bahrain's economy, the government's support of the private sector and entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
The Bahrain Award For Entrepreneurship
The first ever Bahrain Award for Entrepreneurship held in March 2015 recognized notable enterprises from the Kingdom.
Editor's Note
Island Life: I Admit It, I Was Surprised
Bahrain's islanders are a chilled-out bunch... except when it comes to entrepreneurship.
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
The Little Island With Big Ideas
A look into Bahrain's entrepreneurial ecosystem and the startups, entrepreneurs and governmental and semi-governmental entities who are part of that ecosystem.
Business Travel
Your Own Private Island: Business Stays At The Four Seasons Bahrain Bay
The newest Four Seasons property in the region makes your business jaunts to Bahrain much more bearable (and maybe even a little bit indulgent).