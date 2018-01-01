Bank Loans

Real Estate Strategies for Small Business Owners as Rates Rise
Real Estate Strategies for Small Business Owners as Rates Rise

For even small real estate purchases, you need a financing strategy
Mark Abell | 6 min read
4 Must-Read Strategies to Pay Off Your Bank Loan Without Losing Your House
4 Must-Read Strategies to Pay Off Your Bank Loan Without Losing Your House

As long as entrepreneurs are clear on the stakes -- and prepared to make good on their loans -- they can earn from a bank relationship, too.
Daniel Wesley | 6 min read
The Best and Worst Banks of 2016 -- What Entrepreneurs Should Know
The Best and Worst Banks of 2016 -- What Entrepreneurs Should Know

The new federal agency that protects Americans against fraudulent financial products and practices has 679,000 complaints against 3,000 financial companies. Is yours one of them?
Alex Coleman | 6 min read
10 Questions to Ask Before Applying for a Bank Loan
10 Questions to Ask Before Applying for a Bank Loan

Before you even fill out a loan application, here's the key information you need to know about small-business loans.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 8 min read
5 Ways to Avoid Cash-Flow Log Jams
5 Ways to Avoid Cash-Flow Log Jams

Ironically, a sales victory puts you at your customer's mercy about when you get paid. Get out ahead of cascading shortages with these tips.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
8 Ways to Get the Most From a Business Credit Card
8 Ways to Get the Most From a Business Credit Card

Using a business credit card isn't just easier than getting a conventional back loan, it has many more benefits.
Levi King | 4 min read
Demystifying 11 Fundamentals for Financing Your Business
Demystifying 11 Fundamentals for Financing Your Business

At some point most businesses will need an infusion of capital, here are the most common ways to get it.
Brenton Hayden | 7 min read
4 Lessons Learned in Getting Bank Financing
4 Lessons Learned in Getting Bank Financing

Consider these four topics before, during and after you apply for a small business loan. You'll be glad you did.
Fan Bi | 4 min read
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Navigating Various Funding Options
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Navigating Various Funding Options

Do your research on different funding options and fine out which ones are best for your idea or product.
Samuel Edwards | 7 min read
5 Ways to Avoid Paying Too Much on a Business Loan
5 Ways to Avoid Paying Too Much on a Business Loan

There are some simple tricks you can use to weed out the bad apples and ensure you get a fair deal on your financing.
Sam Hodges | 6 min read
