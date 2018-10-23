Banking

How a Top Bank Executive Left Finance to Start an Adventure Travel Company -- and What He Learned About Success in Business
How a Top Bank Executive Left Finance to Start an Adventure Travel Company -- and What He Learned About Success in Business

Jeff Bonaldi was a department head at Citibank when he struck out on his own to combine his passions -- history, adventure and stories. Here's what he learned.
Hayden Field | 10 min read
China's Great Leap Forward in Global Mobile Payments
China's Great Leap Forward in Global Mobile Payments

Paradoxically, it was the country's reluctance to adopt conventional banking that led to almost universal adoption of mobile payments.
Catherine Leung | 5 min read
A Tale of Neighboring Countries and Their Very Different Legal-Marijuana Banking Systems

A Tale of Neighboring Countries and Their Very Different Legal-Marijuana Banking Systems

Federal law all but requires legal marijuana to operate strictly in cash, while in Canada banks are helping that nation's cannabis industry boom.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
California Studies Viability of a Public Bank for Marijuana Businesses

California Studies Viability of a Public Bank for Marijuana Businesses

Exclusion from federally regulated banks is a big problem for the cannabis industry that California is considering how to solve.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
Cannabis Industry Heads to Washington to Tell Congress What It Needs to Thrive

Cannabis Industry Heads to Washington to Tell Congress What It Needs to Thrive

Legal marijuana is on track to soon be a $40 billion industry. It could be much bigger still if Washington allowed it.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Illinois Asks Trump to Let Banks Take Medical Marijuana Business

Illinois Asks Trump to Let Banks Take Medical Marijuana Business

Federal rules effectively barring marijuana businesses from using banks stymie the medical marijuana industry.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Senators Push Treasury Department to Loosen Marijuana Banking Restrictions

Senators Push Treasury Department to Loosen Marijuana Banking Restrictions

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders want regulators to stop penalizing legitimate vendors hired by marijuana businesses left in a legal gray area between state and federal law.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Why Fintech Has Failed to Supplant Big Banks - So Far
Why Fintech Has Failed to Supplant Big Banks - So Far

In round one, it all came down to cost of capital, but soon a second wave of fintech firms will properly exploit their technological advantage.
Toby Russell | 4 min read
Survey Finds Oregon Residents Support Banks Working With Marijuana Industry

Survey Finds Oregon Residents Support Banks Working With Marijuana Industry

Banks and credit unions often cite "reputational risk'' as a reason for not working with cannabis businesses but research shows there is little risk they would be stigmatized.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
Will Fintech Kill Traditional Banking or Simply Help It Reinvent Itself?
Will Fintech Kill Traditional Banking or Simply Help It Reinvent Itself?

The best of breed Fintech disruptors are embracing the banks and working with them.
Nathan Sinnott | 5 min read
