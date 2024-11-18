The fund primarily aims to target early-stage startups in the BFSI sector (banking, financial services, and insurance), investing in seed to Series A rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cedar-IBSi Capital announced plans to invest in 10-15 startups within the banking and insurance technology space to strengthen its presence in India.

The fund, launched in 2023 with a corpus of INR 240 crore, claims to have already secured commitments ranging between INR 50-75 crore. It aims to allocate INR 4–10 crore per startup, prioritizing eight to ten high-performing ventures.

Sahil Anand, Founder and Managing Partner of Cedar-IBSi Capital, emphasized the fund's focus on startups offering cutting-edge products to enhance operational efficiency in financial institutions. "The core infrastructure of banks and insurers remains outdated despite consumer-facing advancements in recent years. Our goal is to bridge this gap," he said.

Cedar-IBSi Capital has already made its first investment in Cogniquest AI, a company specialising in intelligent document processing technology, and plans to announce its next investment soon.

The fund primarily targets early-stage startups in the BFSI sector (banking, financial services, and insurance), investing in seed to Series A rounds. It seeks to support seasoned entrepreneurs developing enterprise fintech solutions tailored to modernise the sector.

Cedar-IBSi Capital's initiative aligns with the growing demand for innovative tech in the BFSI space, presenting significant opportunities for startups poised to address inefficiencies and modernize financial infrastructure.