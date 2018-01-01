Barack Obama
CNN Evacuates New York City Office Amid Reports of Suspicious Package After Explosive Devices Sent to Clinton and Obama Homes
Two CNN reporters said the package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who served in the Obama administration.
Barack Obama
Free of the Presidency, Barack Obama Has a Blast With Richard Branson
After eight years in office, the 44th president enjoys some kitesurfing on the British Virgin Islands.
Project Grow
In Honor of His Farewell, 17 Inspiring Quotes From President Obama
The 44th president of the United States said goodbye to the nation last night.
Success Strategies
This Is How You Become the Michael Jordan of What Matters to You
Learn how to set the bar high from a man who is driven to be number one.
Leadership
Obama Pokes Fun at Bill Gates as He Awards Him Presidential Medal of Freedom
The Microsoft co-founder and wife Melinda were honored for their significant philanthropic work.
Overtime
Judge Blocks Obama Rule Extending Overtime Pay to 4.2 Million Workers
It was expected to touch nearly every sector of the U.S. economy and have the greatest impact on nonprofit groups, retail companies, hotels and restaurants.
Election 2016
Election-Year Email Troubles Are a Warning for Business Leaders
For business leaders, the harsh reality is that the email hacking is not a headache just for politicians.
Federal Government
Obama Administration Rolls Out Rules on Paid Sick Leave, Pay Data
U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez told reporters in a phone call that the sick leave rule would directly affect more than 1.1 million workers.
Brain Break
Brain Break: Bad Lip Reading Takes on Hillary and the Democrats
Will hearing nonsense come out of the mouths of famous people ever get old? We don't think so.
Business Education
Coding in the Classroom: Learning the Future Language of Business
Speaking more than one language may help land you a job. Knowing code almost guarantees one.
Entrepreneurs
Mark Zuckerberg: 'Entrepreneurship Is About Creating Change, Not Just Creating Companies'
The Facebook founder spoke with President Barack Obama at the 2016 Global Entrepreneurship Summit.