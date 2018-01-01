Batman

Every Superhero Has Something to Teach Entrepreneurs About Business
Business Lessons

Comic books often teach children serious lessons about the adult world.
Charles Edge | 5 min read
Batman vs. Superman: Which Hero Is Getting Pulverized on Twitter?
Social Media

Only one can emerge as the winner on social media.
Carolyn Sun | 1 min read
Batman vs. Superman: Who Makes More Money?
Licensing

The two DC Comics superheroes bring home the bacon for Warner Bros. -- but only one can be the victor in the battle for most profitable overall.
Carolyn Sun | 2 min read
