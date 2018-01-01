BC Marketing

How to Upload and Optimize YouTube Videos for SEO
How to Upload and Optimize YouTube Videos for SEO

Here are tips for making sure you've uploaded your videos correctly and that viewers can find them.
Michael Miller | 4 min read
When Social Media Is Not Your Best Marketing Strategy
When Social Media Is Not Your Best Marketing Strategy

Despite the hype, social media may not be your best approach when it comes to reaching your customers. Here are some questions to help determine whether to go social or not.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
5 Lessons in Local Mobile Advertising from Big Brands
5 Lessons in Local Mobile Advertising from Big Brands

Mobile advertising has the potential to spur customers to action in ways tradition advertising doesn't. Here are a few things you need to know to get it right.
Kathleen Davis
How Location-Based Social Networks Are Changing the Game for Businesses
How Location-Based Social Networks Are Changing the Game for Businesses

New trends that are altering the way brick-and-mortar companies do business.
Brian Honigman
