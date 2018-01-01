Adam Kleinberg is the co-founder and CEO of Traction, an interactive agency based in San Francisco.
Technology
5 Small Ways to Use Big Data to Majorly Improve Business
Big data can seem intimidating, but these five strategies can make using it easy and beneficial to your company's growth.
Marketing
Marketing on a Dime: 3 Lessons From a First-Time CMO
Building a marketing plan on a budget requires a solid understanding of what makes products sell and who you need to target. Here are three fundamentals to keep in mind.
Marketing
3 Steps to Creating Your Branding Message
Brand messaging is about capturing just the right language that embodies your brand and makes it stand out from the pack. Here are three steps to get you there.
Marketing
Online Marketing 101: Are You Prone to Shiny Object Syndrome?
It's hard to resist the latest digital marketing craze -- from Facebook to gamification to Vine. Before launching into a new online marketing tactic, figure out if it's the right strategy for you. Here's how.
Marketing
The Secret to a Strong Branding Message? Focus.
Your customers are only going to remember one thing about your brand. Here's how to make sure your message is memorable.