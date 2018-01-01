Adam Kleinberg

Adam Kleinberg

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of Traction

Adam Kleinberg is the co-founder and CEO of Traction, an interactive agency based in San Francisco.

More From Adam Kleinberg

5 Small Ways to Use Big Data to Majorly Improve Business
Technology

5 Small Ways to Use Big Data to Majorly Improve Business

Big data can seem intimidating, but these five strategies can make using it easy and beneficial to your company's growth.
6 min read
Marketing on a Dime: 3 Lessons From a First-Time CMO
Marketing

Marketing on a Dime: 3 Lessons From a First-Time CMO

Building a marketing plan on a budget requires a solid understanding of what makes products sell and who you need to target. Here are three fundamentals to keep in mind.
4 min read
3 Steps to Creating Your Branding Message
Marketing

3 Steps to Creating Your Branding Message

Brand messaging is about capturing just the right language that embodies your brand and makes it stand out from the pack. Here are three steps to get you there.
4 min read
Online Marketing 101: Are You Prone to Shiny Object Syndrome?
Marketing

Online Marketing 101: Are You Prone to Shiny Object Syndrome?

It's hard to resist the latest digital marketing craze -- from Facebook to gamification to Vine. Before launching into a new online marketing tactic, figure out if it's the right strategy for you. Here's how.
4 min read
The Secret to a Strong Branding Message? Focus.
Marketing

The Secret to a Strong Branding Message? Focus.

Your customers are only going to remember one thing about your brand. Here's how to make sure your message is memorable.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.