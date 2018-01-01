Beacons

Everything Business Owners Need to Know About Beacons
Everything Business Owners Need to Know About Beacons

Find out what beacons are, how they work, what they cost and more.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
4 High-Tech Ways to Order Food That Didn't Exist Last Year
4 High-Tech Ways to Order Food That Didn't Exist Last Year

Smartwatches and beacons and telepathy, oh my!
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
McDonald's Boosts McNuggets Sales With iBeacon Test
McDonald's Boosts McNuggets Sales With iBeacon Test

If you're near a McDonald's in Columbus, Ga., get ready for coupons to start popping up on your iPhone.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
5 Tactics to Get Digitally Prepared for Black Friday Weekend
5 Tactics to Get Digitally Prepared for Black Friday Weekend

Regardless of where you sell your goods or services primarily, a little advanced digital preparation can help you take advantage of "Windfall Weekend."
Mike Canarelli | 4 min read
The Holiday Mobile-Marketing Strategy That Retailers Really Need
The Holiday Mobile-Marketing Strategy That Retailers Really Need

Here are six strategies that companies must have in place to woo customers this holiday season.
Puneet Mehta | 5 min read
