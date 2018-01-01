Beacons
More From This Topic
Ask a Geek
Everything Business Owners Need to Know About Beacons
Find out what beacons are, how they work, what they cost and more.
Mobile Payments
4 High-Tech Ways to Order Food That Didn't Exist Last Year
Smartwatches and beacons and telepathy, oh my!
McDonald's
McDonald's Boosts McNuggets Sales With iBeacon Test
If you're near a McDonald's in Columbus, Ga., get ready for coupons to start popping up on your iPhone.
Holiday Shopping
5 Tactics to Get Digitally Prepared for Black Friday Weekend
Regardless of where you sell your goods or services primarily, a little advanced digital preparation can help you take advantage of "Windfall Weekend."
Ecommerce
The Holiday Mobile-Marketing Strategy That Retailers Really Need
Here are six strategies that companies must have in place to woo customers this holiday season.