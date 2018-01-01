Biases

6 Common Hiring Practices With Unintentional Bias
Hiring

6 Common Hiring Practices With Unintentional Bias

These slip-ups are in fact common primarily because the underlying bias is accidental.
Kristen Hamilton | 6 min read
The Real Reason Starbucks Recently Had to Shut Down: Failure to Tie 'Time' to Outcomes
Starbucks

The Real Reason Starbucks Recently Had to Shut Down: Failure to Tie 'Time' to Outcomes

Don't end up like Starbucks with its nationwide closing for anti-bias training. Devote the up-front time needed to make sure employees get it right.
Raj Narayanaswamy | 5 min read
5 Ways to Overcome Unconscious Biases That Negatively Impact Selection for High-Performance Jobs at Your Organization
Biases

5 Ways to Overcome Unconscious Biases That Negatively Impact Selection for High-Performance Jobs at Your Organization

The big question is, are you, as leader, choosing assessment methods that prohibit any biases you might have from coming into play?
Malachi Thompson | 6 min read
The 2 Men Wrongfully Arrested at Starbucks Negotiate for a $200,000 Program to Support Young Entrepreneurs
Young Entrepreneurs

The 2 Men Wrongfully Arrested at Starbucks Negotiate for a $200,000 Program to Support Young Entrepreneurs

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson worked with the city of Philadelphia on a grant for public high school students interested in entrepreneurship.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
5 Ways to Overcome the 'Beauty Bias' That Can Hold Your Career Back
Science of Success

5 Ways to Overcome the 'Beauty Bias' That Can Hold Your Career Back

How to give yourself every advantage when something like your weight can impact your earnings by nearly $400,000.
Nina Zipkin | 9 min read
Every Hire Has Been a Good One Since This CEO Started Hiring for Values
Company values

Every Hire Has Been a Good One Since This CEO Started Hiring for Values

Hire people who thrive in collaborative environments and culture will take care of itself.
Amit Sharma | 5 min read
Why Are Some Bots Racist? Look at the Humans Who Taught Them.
Artificial Intelligence

Why Are Some Bots Racist? Look at the Humans Who Taught Them.

Here are a few things we can do about human biases in machine learning.
Jordi Torras | 5 min read
What Business Leaders Are Getting Wrong About Bias Training
Gender Bias

What Business Leaders Are Getting Wrong About Bias Training

There's little evidence that bias awareness training accomplishes its goals.
Ripa Rashid, Sylvia Ann Hewlett and Laura Sherbin | 5 min read
Cognitive Biases: A Crash Course for the Millennial Mind
Psychology

Cognitive Biases: A Crash Course for the Millennial Mind

If you think you're in full control of your mind, think again. Here are just a few mental quirks that can hold you back.
Sam McRoberts | 6 min read
You're Right, the 'System' Is Rigged Against You. Here's How to Hack It.
Entrepreneurs

You're Right, the 'System' Is Rigged Against You. Here's How to Hack It.

Life isn't fair. Work around it.
Sam McRoberts | 5 min read
