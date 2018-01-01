Bill Clinton

Clinton Global Initiative Kicks Off With a High-Stakes Startup Challenge
The stakes for this year's Hult Prize challengers has never been higher, as they gear up for battle at the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting.
Neil Parmar | 4 min read
How 'Small Business' and 'Entrepreneur' Fare in State of the Union Addresses
Small businesses and entrepreneurs were mentioned just six times in Obama's speech. We examine how often past presidents have put them in the spotlight.
Diana Ransom
How Small Businesses are Becoming Big Campaign Stops
An inside look at five entrepreneurs reaping political publicity, as the presidential hopefuls put them in the spotlight on the campaign trail.
Diana Ransom | 9 min read
Clinton Kicks Off Micro-Lending Service for Hardest Hit Businesses
At this year's Clinton Global Initiative, micro-lending platform Kiva.org makes a new commitment to still-struggling small businesses.
Diana Ransom
