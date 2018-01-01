Bitcoin News

More From This Topic

Bitcoin Is Now Classified as a Commodity in the U.S.
Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Is Now Classified as a Commodity in the U.S.

The digital currency has the same designation as gold or oil.
Matt Clinch | 3 min read
Japanese Court: Bitcoin Can't Be Owned, People Can't Sue Mt. Gox for Compensation
Bitcoin

Japanese Court: Bitcoin Can't Be Owned, People Can't Sue Mt. Gox for Compensation

A judge ruled that bitcoins don't have the 'tangible qualities' needed to constitute owned property by Japanese law.
Daniel Cooper | 1 min read
Entrepreneurs Jump on the Bitcoin Bandwagon
Bitcoin

Entrepreneurs Jump on the Bitcoin Bandwagon

The digital currency offers lower transaction fees, a new customer base and easier online checkout. Are you in?
Jaia Thomas | 3 min read
Robot Buys Ecstacy With Bitcoin, Gets Arrested
Robots

Robot Buys Ecstacy With Bitcoin, Gets Arrested

It's all in the name of art, folks.
CNBC | 3 min read
Bitstamp Expected to Resume Trading Within Hours
Bitstamp

Bitstamp Expected to Resume Trading Within Hours

The Bitcoin exchange, which shut down following a security breach, says it will begin trading the virtual currency again within the next day or so.
Reuters | 2 min read
Australia Probes Bitcoin Crime Links as Currency Craves Legitimacy
Bitcoin News

Australia Probes Bitcoin Crime Links as Currency Craves Legitimacy

A top law enforcement agency is investigating bitcoin's role in organized crime as politicians and financial regulators embrace the digital currency as a legitimate part of modern business.
Reuters | 4 min read
Accepting Bitcoin Payments Increasingly Looks Like Smart Business
Bitcoin

Accepting Bitcoin Payments Increasingly Looks Like Smart Business

The novel new form of payment has advantages for businesses over credit cards for ordinary transactions.
Matt Odell | 3 min read
This Company Is Now the Largest in the World to Accept Bitcoin
Bitcoin

This Company Is Now the Largest in the World to Accept Bitcoin

A multi-billion dollar TV titan just gave Bitcoin a huge, mainstream vote of confidence. Here's the scoop.
Kim Lachance Shandrow
Mt. Gox Mysteriously Finds $114 Million Worth of 'Missing' Bitcoins
Bitcoin

Mt. Gox Mysteriously Finds $114 Million Worth of 'Missing' Bitcoins

The shady Bitcoin exchange's extended meltdown gets fishier by the minute.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.