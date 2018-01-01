Bitcoin News
3 Things To Know
Bitcoin Reaches a Two-Week High and the Zuckerberg Fact-Check Is In. 3 Things to Know Today.
Here's what you should know today about Bitcoin, Mark Zuckerberg and Heinz's new product, Mayochup. Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
More From This Topic
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Is Now Classified as a Commodity in the U.S.
The digital currency has the same designation as gold or oil.
Bitcoin
Japanese Court: Bitcoin Can't Be Owned, People Can't Sue Mt. Gox for Compensation
A judge ruled that bitcoins don't have the 'tangible qualities' needed to constitute owned property by Japanese law.
Bitcoin
Entrepreneurs Jump on the Bitcoin Bandwagon
The digital currency offers lower transaction fees, a new customer base and easier online checkout. Are you in?
Robots
Robot Buys Ecstacy With Bitcoin, Gets Arrested
It's all in the name of art, folks.
Bitstamp
Bitstamp Expected to Resume Trading Within Hours
The Bitcoin exchange, which shut down following a security breach, says it will begin trading the virtual currency again within the next day or so.
Bitcoin News
Australia Probes Bitcoin Crime Links as Currency Craves Legitimacy
A top law enforcement agency is investigating bitcoin's role in organized crime as politicians and financial regulators embrace the digital currency as a legitimate part of modern business.
Bitcoin
Accepting Bitcoin Payments Increasingly Looks Like Smart Business
The novel new form of payment has advantages for businesses over credit cards for ordinary transactions.
Bitcoin
This Company Is Now the Largest in the World to Accept Bitcoin
A multi-billion dollar TV titan just gave Bitcoin a huge, mainstream vote of confidence. Here's the scoop.
Bitcoin
Mt. Gox Mysteriously Finds $114 Million Worth of 'Missing' Bitcoins
The shady Bitcoin exchange's extended meltdown gets fishier by the minute.