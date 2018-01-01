Bonuses

An Obituary for the 40-Hour Workweek
Workplace trends

An Obituary for the 40-Hour Workweek

Satirically we mourn the death of a venerable American institution and ponder those who are happy it is no more.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
Twitter to Employees: We'll Pay You to Stick Around
Twitter

Twitter to Employees: We'll Pay You to Stick Around

The company has been sweetening employee compensation packages to retain talent as the company's user growth stalls and it stock price slides.
Reuters | 2 min read
The Most Important Aspects of a Fair Merit Increase
Bonuses

The Most Important Aspects of a Fair Merit Increase

Transparency, reliability and frequent feedback should all be part of your bonus procedure.
Matt Straz | 5 min read
5 Bonuses Employees Love No Matter What the Time of Year
Employee Benefits

5 Bonuses Employees Love No Matter What the Time of Year

Forget ordinary bonus checks. How about concierge services? Gym memberships? Or a choice of benefits?
Andre Lavoie | 4 min read
Houston Energy Company Gives $100,000 Bonuses to Each of Its 1,381 Employees
Bonuses

Houston Energy Company Gives $100,000 Bonuses to Each of Its 1,381 Employees

As the company aims to double in size every five years, it offers team members increasingly lofty incentives.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
5 Reasons Business Owners Dread the Holidays
Holidays

5 Reasons Business Owners Dread the Holidays

Nobody works or does business but everybody wants their bonus and a really nice party.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
To Host the Best Holiday Party Hand Out Bonuses and Go Home
Holiday Parties

To Host the Best Holiday Party Hand Out Bonuses and Go Home

To make your office party less of an ordeal for your team, tell them thanks for working hard and then leave them alone.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
Scheduling, Bonuses, Gifts and Parties. Is Your Business Holiday-Ready?
Holidays

Scheduling, Bonuses, Gifts and Parties. Is Your Business Holiday-Ready?

There's still time to put together a plan to make your team happy during the celebratory season.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Does the Year-End Bonus Still Motivate Your Team?
Motivation

Does the Year-End Bonus Still Motivate Your Team?

The cherished bonus does nothing to recognize exceptional effort if it is seen by employees as simply part of their compensation.
Matt Straz | 5 min read
Best Boss Ever Rewards Employees With $200,000 Bonuses After Buyout
Bonuses

Best Boss Ever Rewards Employees With $200,000 Bonuses After Buyout

Talk about a great payday.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
