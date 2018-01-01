Brain

Success Comes When You've Mastered Your Mindset
Entrepreneur Mindset

Success is a byproduct of the inner environment you create for yourself. Get that right, and success will follow.
Andrew D. Wittman | 5 min read
You Probably Knew It's Dumb to Eat These 3 Types of Food But Did You Know They Can Make You Dumb?
Personal Health

The same foods that cause obesity and heart disease are equally bad for your brain.
Amy Vetter | 5 min read
Science Shows These 4 Foods Can Boost Your Business Smarts
Personal Health

Eating nuts, berries and leafy greens is good for brain health. Most of what people usually eat isn't.
Amy Vetter | 5 min read
This Entrepreneur's Simple Brain Hacks Will Make You More Effective in Dealing With Awful People and Situations
Communication Strategies

Control your reactions to control your future.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
Stop Fixating on the 'Artificial' in AI Because It's Actually an Evolution of Our Own Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Systems that work alongside human intellect will make the most of technology to improve lives, safety and performance.
Chad Steelberg | 4 min read
To Harness Creativity, You Need to First Understand Its Neural Magic.
Creativity

This expert explains the brain's role in how ideas survive and thrive.
Linda Lacina | 1 min read
Science Says This Simple Strategy Can Boost Your Brain Power
Personal Health

A new study says exercise leads to making your brain bigger.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
The Surprising Technique Tom Brady Uses to Work Out His Brain
Tom Brady

At age 40, Tom Brady looks for any competitive edge he can get.
Scott Davis | 2 min read
Another Reason to Get a Good Night's Rest -- It Can Help You Focus and Your Brain Forget
Sleep

Different phases of sleep affect how your brain processes information.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Why Some People in Positions of Power Show Signs of Brain Damage
Leadership

When people gain power, they sometimes lose the ability to empathize with others.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Your brain is the epicenter of sensation, thought processing and nervous system activity. Exercising your brain with practices of mindfulness, productivity and concentration can boost brain power and increase motivation. 
