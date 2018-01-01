Brain
Success Strategies
How to Strengthen Your Brain for Success
Learn about the neuroscience of success and how training your brain is key to achieving maximum performance.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneur Mindset
Success Comes When You've Mastered Your Mindset
Success is a byproduct of the inner environment you create for yourself. Get that right, and success will follow.
Personal Health
You Probably Knew It's Dumb to Eat These 3 Types of Food But Did You Know They Can Make You Dumb?
The same foods that cause obesity and heart disease are equally bad for your brain.
Personal Health
Science Shows These 4 Foods Can Boost Your Business Smarts
Eating nuts, berries and leafy greens is good for brain health. Most of what people usually eat isn't.
Communication Strategies
This Entrepreneur's Simple Brain Hacks Will Make You More Effective in Dealing With Awful People and Situations
Control your reactions to control your future.
Artificial Intelligence
Stop Fixating on the 'Artificial' in AI Because It's Actually an Evolution of Our Own Intelligence
Systems that work alongside human intellect will make the most of technology to improve lives, safety and performance.
Creativity
To Harness Creativity, You Need to First Understand Its Neural Magic.
This expert explains the brain's role in how ideas survive and thrive.
Personal Health
Science Says This Simple Strategy Can Boost Your Brain Power
A new study says exercise leads to making your brain bigger.
Tom Brady
The Surprising Technique Tom Brady Uses to Work Out His Brain
At age 40, Tom Brady looks for any competitive edge he can get.
Sleep
Another Reason to Get a Good Night's Rest -- It Can Help You Focus and Your Brain Forget
Different phases of sleep affect how your brain processes information.
Leadership
Why Some People in Positions of Power Show Signs of Brain Damage
When people gain power, they sometimes lose the ability to empathize with others.
Your brain is the epicenter of sensation, thought processing and nervous system activity. Exercising your brain with practices of mindfulness, productivity and concentration can boost brain power and increase motivation.