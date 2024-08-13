Dr. Mithu Storoni, neuroscientist and author of the forthcoming book 'HYPEREFFICIENT: Optimize Your Brain to Transform the Way You Work', reveals what it takes to get your best work done.

"As routine and simple cognitive work is gradually delegated to machines, which can perform faster than humans, humans are left to do complex cognitive work — generating ideas, solving difficult problems and crafting ingenious solutions," Dr. Mithu Storoni, neuroscientist and author of the forthcoming book HYPEREFFICIENT: Optimize Your Brain to Transform the Way You Work, says.

But you're not alone if you hit a wall when it comes to doing that "complex" work. In fact, research shows that people's attention spans "have shrunk in measurable ways" over the past couple of decades amid the rise of the internet and digital devices, the American Psychological Association reported.

Related: Use a Clinical Psychologist's Break-Taking Brain Hacks to Be More Productive Than Ever