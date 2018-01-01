Brand Advocates

What Emirates Airline Can Teach You About Brand Advocacy
Branding

What Emirates Airline Can Teach You About Brand Advocacy

Why should a company not in the luxury transportation business study a company that is?
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
Why Salespeople Should be Advocates and Not Thought Leaders
Ready for Anything

Why Salespeople Should be Advocates and Not Thought Leaders

Becoming an advocate for your buyers will gain you far more street cred than pushing a thought leadership.
Jen Spencer | 4 min read
5 Ways to Turn Mere Followers Into Devoted Brand Ambassadors
Branding

5 Ways to Turn Mere Followers Into Devoted Brand Ambassadors

You will never sell yourself more persuasively than your enthused customers can.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
You Can't Achieve Big-League Success With a Minor-League Social Media Strategy
Social Media Marketing

You Can't Achieve Big-League Success With a Minor-League Social Media Strategy

Enhance your game by publishing less content, not by bombarding your audience with pitches and posts.
Jason Parks | 5 min read
7 Tips for Getting Your Money's Worth Now That You've Hired a PR Firm
Public Relations

7 Tips for Getting Your Money's Worth Now That You've Hired a PR Firm

Your PR firm will be a creative engine for your company, once you have built a productive relationship.
Aishwarya Arora | 5 min read
Employees Are Your Biggest Brand Advocates
Brand Advocates

Employees Are Your Biggest Brand Advocates

Engage staff to show off your culture.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
The Secret of Million-Dollar Brands Is Their Cult-Like Following
Social Media Marketing

The Secret of Million-Dollar Brands Is Their Cult-Like Following

Your brand's hardcore, true believers are the most persuasive advocates possible.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Social-Media Advocacy Is the Future (Just Not the Way You Think)
Social Media Marketing

Social-Media Advocacy Is the Future (Just Not the Way You Think)

We currently view social-media advocacy as a one-way street, when we should be thinking of it as give and take.
Kevan Lee | 13 min read
Influencers vs. Ambassadors vs. Advocates: Stop the Confusion!
Branding

Influencers vs. Ambassadors vs. Advocates: Stop the Confusion!

Do you know the differences and what these different players can do for your brand?
Bill Sussman | 5 min read
With the Right Incentives Loyal Customers Will Become Brand Advocates
Brand Advocates

With the Right Incentives Loyal Customers Will Become Brand Advocates

There is no better marketing strategy today than encouraging your best customers to recommend your brand to their friends.
Brett Relander | 4 min read
