Eric Weinberger

Eric Weinberger

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President and Executive Producer at Eric Weinberger Productions

Eric Weinberger is a seasoned sports media executive and innovative executive producer with more than 25 years of experience in award-winning film and television production. Currently, Weinberger serves as President and Executive Producer at Eric Weinberger Productions.

https://ericweinberger.co/

Follow Eric Weinberger on Social

Latest

Growing a Business

How to Create a Live Event that Generates Buzz and Leaves a Lasting Impression

A great live event does more than generate buzz about your business. It can leave a lasting impression on your audience and customers, boosting sentiment, cultivating loyalty and even fostering long-term growth that pays off for years.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like