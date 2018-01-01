brand positioning

You Can Be Bitter, or You Can Get Better
Entrepreneur Mindset

You Can Be Bitter, or You Can Get Better

When you are challenged to rethink how you do what you do, view it as a blessing.
John Brubaker | 3 min read
A Proud Patriot's Lessons for Operating in Your Sweet Spot
Branding

A Proud Patriot's Lessons for Operating in Your Sweet Spot

Build up your legacy with this advice from the musician behind "God Bless the USA."
John Brubaker | 6 min read
Your Value Soars When You Separate From the Herd
Ready for Anything

Your Value Soars When You Separate From the Herd

My coaching mentor wore a loud, argyle green blazer that drew people to him. What's your version of the blazer?
John Brubaker | 4 min read
The 3 Steps to Building a Winning Brand Strategy
Starting a Business

The 3 Steps to Building a Winning Brand Strategy

Creating a brand strategy doesn't have to be complicated. Here's where to start.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
The 3 Elements of Your Brand You Need to Nail Down for a Marketing Plan
Marketing

The 3 Elements of Your Brand You Need to Nail Down for a Marketing Plan

If you don't have these in place, it'll be difficult to fully write and execute a marketing plan.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Before Falling in Love With Your Great Idea, Find Out If Anybody Wants It
Market Research

Before Falling in Love With Your Great Idea, Find Out If Anybody Wants It

A remarkably large percentage of entrepreneurs do far too little market research before launching their product.
Greg Petro | 6 min read
The Entrepreneur's Simple Guide to Business Concepts
Business Plans

The Entrepreneur's Simple Guide to Business Concepts

Here are quick phrases to help clarify and solidify terms that many people get confused.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
Position Your Brand So It Reflects Who You Are
Branding

Position Your Brand So It Reflects Who You Are

There's no separating yourself from your business when you're an entrepreneur. Use that to your advantage.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
The Single Greatest Gift From Creating a Brand-Positioning Statement
Branding

The Single Greatest Gift From Creating a Brand-Positioning Statement

Small-business owners and entrepreneurs should not be fooled into thinking positioning is only for the big brands.
Jim Joseph | 2 min read
Use Your Brand Positioning as a Compass for All Aspects of Your Business
brand positioning

Use Your Brand Positioning as a Compass for All Aspects of Your Business

The statement can help you make strategic decisions, train your team and develop creative messaging.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
