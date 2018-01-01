brand positioning
brand positioning
Should You Be 'Disruptive' or 'Best-in-Class' When Positioning Your Company? Correct Answer: Neither of These.
The 5 steps you should take to position your company
More From This Topic
Entrepreneur Mindset
You Can Be Bitter, or You Can Get Better
When you are challenged to rethink how you do what you do, view it as a blessing.
Branding
A Proud Patriot's Lessons for Operating in Your Sweet Spot
Build up your legacy with this advice from the musician behind "God Bless the USA."
Ready for Anything
Your Value Soars When You Separate From the Herd
My coaching mentor wore a loud, argyle green blazer that drew people to him. What's your version of the blazer?
Starting a Business
The 3 Steps to Building a Winning Brand Strategy
Creating a brand strategy doesn't have to be complicated. Here's where to start.
Marketing
The 3 Elements of Your Brand You Need to Nail Down for a Marketing Plan
If you don't have these in place, it'll be difficult to fully write and execute a marketing plan.
Market Research
Before Falling in Love With Your Great Idea, Find Out If Anybody Wants It
A remarkably large percentage of entrepreneurs do far too little market research before launching their product.
Business Plans
The Entrepreneur's Simple Guide to Business Concepts
Here are quick phrases to help clarify and solidify terms that many people get confused.
Branding
Position Your Brand So It Reflects Who You Are
There's no separating yourself from your business when you're an entrepreneur. Use that to your advantage.
Branding
The Single Greatest Gift From Creating a Brand-Positioning Statement
Small-business owners and entrepreneurs should not be fooled into thinking positioning is only for the big brands.
brand positioning
Use Your Brand Positioning as a Compass for All Aspects of Your Business
The statement can help you make strategic decisions, train your team and develop creative messaging.