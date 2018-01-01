Breaking Bad

We're a Country of Binge-Watchers, and We Feel Pretty Good About It
Technology

We're a Country of Binge-Watchers, and We Feel Pretty Good About It

Half of Netflix users watch an entire season in a week, according to a new survey.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Breaking Bad to Jersey Shore: 7 Cities That Profited From Hit TV Shows
Growth Strategies

Breaking Bad to Jersey Shore: 7 Cities That Profited From Hit TV Shows

From the small screen to a big economic boost -- small businesses in these towns cashed in from the success of TV shows.
Stephanie Vozza
Walter White's 5 Most Badass Business Moves in 'Breaking Bad'
Entrepreneurs

Walter White's 5 Most Badass Business Moves in 'Breaking Bad'

Equal parts intellectual, businessman and criminal, the star of hit series 'Breaking Bad' returns to TV on August 11. Here's our refresher on Walter White's exploits over the past four and a half seasons and the business lessons you can learn from them.
Brian Patrick Eha
