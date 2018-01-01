Gregg Schwartz is the vice president of sales and marketing at Strategic Sales & Marketing, a lead-generation firm based in Connecticut.
Sales Strategies
A Wake-Up (Sales) Call to Entrepreneurs
Selling is not something just for the sales staff, nor is it some automatic phenomena. It's a skill any founder can and ought to acquire.
Marketing
'Magic Dentist' Shows How to Make a Memorable Ad on a Budget
Sometimes all you need is a little creativity.
Growth Strategies
Marketing and Lead Generation Inspiration From Apple, the First Trillion-Dollar Company
Emotional connections keep customers coming back.
Marketing
Rudy Giuliani's Master Course in How Not to do Marketing
The gaffe-filled media whirlwind of the former New York mayor and federal prosecutor is a case study in how not to represent your client.
Marketing
Marketing Lessons From Stormy Daniels
Whatever you're selling, make sure your marketing message is focused, concise and credible.
Lifestyle
Sales Lessons From My Solopreneur Dad Upon His Retirement
He focused on relationships and was happy for four decades.
Growth Strategies
Sales Strategy Insights from a 'Lazy' Restaurant Buffet
No matter how good the meal, you don't want to eat it every day.
Marketing
Better Marketing, Better Sales: 5 Marketing Don'ts From Papa John's
The NFL "take a knee" protests were a marketing challenge but Papa John's should have been able to respond without getting in the news as the preferred pizza of Nazis.
Sales
5 Lessons on Writing Sales Proposals Gleaned From the Competition for Amazon's New Headquarters
Better sales proposals will win you more of the business you're competing for.
Sales
With No Website or Marketing Department, He Became a Millionaire Selling Potato Peelers on Park Avenue
Joe Andes was a master salesman of the old school. He made his fortune one $5 sale at a time, working on a busy Manhattan street corner.
Sales
5 Sales Lessons My Grandfather Taught Me
The basics of how relationships blossom and how trust is formed spans generations.
Content Marketing
5 Content Marketing Lessons From SNL in the Age of Trump
Take today's key issues and create meaningful content for your customers.
Sales Strategies
5 Red Flags of a Bad Sales Deal
Learn to recognize these signs before committing your company's time, energy and resources.
Pokémon
3 Major Marketing Insights From Pokemon Go
The full impact of this type of game on the way people live, communicate and shop could be quite profound.
Sales Strategies
Why Creativity Is the Most Important Sales Tactic
You need creative solutions to generate leads and boost sales, and creativity just means tweaking how you think about it.