Gregg Schwartz

Gregg Schwartz

Guest Writer
Director of Sales and Marketing at Strategic Sales & Marketing

Gregg Schwartz is the vice president of sales and marketing at Strategic Sales & Marketing, a lead-generation firm based in Connecticut.

More From Gregg Schwartz

A Wake-Up (Sales) Call to Entrepreneurs
Sales Strategies

A Wake-Up (Sales) Call to Entrepreneurs

Selling is not something just for the sales staff, nor is it some automatic phenomena. It's a skill any founder can and ought to acquire.
6 min read
'Magic Dentist' Shows How to Make a Memorable Ad on a Budget
Marketing

'Magic Dentist' Shows How to Make a Memorable Ad on a Budget

Sometimes all you need is a little creativity.
6 min read
Marketing and Lead Generation Inspiration From Apple, the First Trillion-Dollar Company
Growth Strategies

Marketing and Lead Generation Inspiration From Apple, the First Trillion-Dollar Company

Emotional connections keep customers coming back.
5 min read
Rudy Giuliani's Master Course in How Not to do Marketing
Marketing

Rudy Giuliani's Master Course in How Not to do Marketing

The gaffe-filled media whirlwind of the former New York mayor and federal prosecutor is a case study in how not to represent your client.
5 min read
Marketing Lessons From Stormy Daniels
Marketing

Marketing Lessons From Stormy Daniels

Whatever you're selling, make sure your marketing message is focused, concise and credible.
5 min read
Sales Lessons From My Solopreneur Dad Upon His Retirement
Lifestyle

Sales Lessons From My Solopreneur Dad Upon His Retirement

He focused on relationships and was happy for four decades.
4 min read
Sales Strategy Insights from a 'Lazy' Restaurant Buffet
Growth Strategies

Sales Strategy Insights from a 'Lazy' Restaurant Buffet

No matter how good the meal, you don't want to eat it every day.
6 min read
Better Marketing, Better Sales: 5 Marketing Don'ts From Papa John's
Marketing

Better Marketing, Better Sales: 5 Marketing Don'ts From Papa John's

The NFL "take a knee" protests were a marketing challenge but Papa John's should have been able to respond without getting in the news as the preferred pizza of Nazis.
6 min read
5 Lessons on Writing Sales Proposals Gleaned From the Competition for Amazon's New Headquarters
Sales

5 Lessons on Writing Sales Proposals Gleaned From the Competition for Amazon's New Headquarters

Better sales proposals will win you more of the business you're competing for.
6 min read
With No Website or Marketing Department, He Became a Millionaire Selling Potato Peelers on Park Avenue
Sales

With No Website or Marketing Department, He Became a Millionaire Selling Potato Peelers on Park Avenue

Joe Andes was a master salesman of the old school. He made his fortune one $5 sale at a time, working on a busy Manhattan street corner.
4 min read
5 Sales Lessons My Grandfather Taught Me
Sales

5 Sales Lessons My Grandfather Taught Me

The basics of how relationships blossom and how trust is formed spans generations.
5 min read
5 Content Marketing Lessons From SNL in the Age of Trump
Content Marketing

5 Content Marketing Lessons From SNL in the Age of Trump

Take today's key issues and create meaningful content for your customers.
4 min read
5 Red Flags of a Bad Sales Deal
Sales Strategies

5 Red Flags of a Bad Sales Deal

Learn to recognize these signs before committing your company's time, energy and resources.
8 min read
3 Major Marketing Insights From Pokemon Go
Pokémon

3 Major Marketing Insights From Pokemon Go

The full impact of this type of game on the way people live, communicate and shop could be quite profound.
4 min read
Why Creativity Is the Most Important Sales Tactic
Sales Strategies

Why Creativity Is the Most Important Sales Tactic

You need creative solutions to generate leads and boost sales, and creativity just means tweaking how you think about it.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.