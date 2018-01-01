Breakthrough

2 Key 'People' Rules That Can Make or Break Your Business
Success Stories

If you follow these two rules, you'll be able to build a team that ensures your success.
Scott Duffy | 5 min read
Developing a Business Model That Works
Business Plans

Use these six tips to create the financial section of a business plan that will get your company off the ground.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read
3 Lessons You Can Learn About Business from the World's Greatest Snowboarder
Project Grow

Snowboarding and running a business may not sound all that similar, but these three strategies from snowboarder Shaun White will help you run your business better.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read
How to Hone a Razor-Sharp Entrepreneurial Mindset
Entrepreneurs

Discover how you can manage your emotions in a way that drives your business forward and puts you in the best position to succeed.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read
7 Essential Strategies That Will Help You Keep the First Million You Make in Your New Business
Money

These 7 key steps can help you protect your money -- both your personal funds and your business accounts -- as you launch a new business.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read
Are You Sitting on Top of a Million-Dollar Idea?
Entrepreneurs

4 lessons you can learn from a successful entrepreneur about the business ideas that may be right under your nose.
Scott Duffy | 5 min read
Launch Your Big Idea by Starting With Why
Overcoming Obstacles

Building a successful business is hard work. If you're not strongly rooted in why you're doing it, it's much simpler to quit or fail.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read
The Internet's Ice Bucket Challenge Credited With Funding a Medical Discovery
Ice Bucket Challenge

The donations triggered by those viral videos apparently helped discover a gene associated with ALS.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
5 Steps to Make Your Ultimate Business Breakthrough
Entrepreneur Mindset

You deserve to be rich and happy. Here's how to get into your zone of genius.
Jonathan Li | 4 min read
5 Ways to Advance Your Big Idea
Business Ideas

Some ideas are good, lots are bad. Here's how to master the craft of finding and fostering the breakthrough.
Andrew Benett | 5 min read
