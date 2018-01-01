Budget2017
Budget2017
More Inclusive Taxation Would Help Economy Grow Faster
Overall, Union Budget is "balanced" with no negative surprises for economy in general.
More From This Topic
Budget2017
Most Fintech Companies Should Get Benefit From the Budget 2017
The investment in infrastructure to boost digital transactions should support the entire ecosystem.
Budget2017
Increased Activity in the Real Estate Sector Will Lead To Additional Employment Generation
The increased activity in the sector will lead to additional employment generation, which is good for the economy.
Budget2017
Budget 2017: Laying The Groundwork for Holistic Education
The measures announced in the budget will provide the much needed impetus to the education and skill development sector in the country.
Budget2017
Budget 2017 to Strengthen India's Growth Story
The Budget made some important sector specific announcements for MSME sector.
Budget2017
Taking Ease of Doing Business from India to a Digitally Healthy Bharat
The SMEs in pharmaceuticals and logistics are bound to experience accelerated growth as Healthcare hold high.
Budget2017
Budget 2017 – No Significant Change in Indirect Tax
Peak rates of service tax, customs and excise duty remained untouched except few rates meant to boost the Make in India policy.
Budget2017
Indian Retailers Cheer Budget 2017, Say Deduction in IT rate Will Boost Industry
The Retailers have welcomed the strong push towards building a digital economy and enhancing digital infrastructure .
Budget2017
Professors Say Education Initiatives To Build Skills, Boost Employment
In the slew of announcements, Education featured as one of the Arun Jaitley government's main focus.
Budget2017
Fintech Firms Confident of Robust Digital Infrastructure by the Government
As far as the Indian startup sector goes, the fintech companies have cheered the measures for tax concessions for startups and digital economy.