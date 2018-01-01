Budget2017

Most Fintech Companies Should Get Benefit From the Budget 2017
Most Fintech Companies Should Get Benefit From the Budget 2017

The investment in infrastructure to boost digital transactions should support the entire ecosystem.
Vikram Gupta | 3 min read
Increased Activity in the Real Estate Sector Will Lead To Additional Employment Generation
Increased Activity in the Real Estate Sector Will Lead To Additional Employment Generation

The increased activity in the sector will lead to additional employment generation, which is good for the economy.
Ashwinder Raj Singh | 5 min read
'Rural Focus With Infrastructure Development Will Bring True Development'
'Rural Focus With Infrastructure Development Will Bring True Development'

BK Goenka | 2 min read
Budget 2017: Laying The Groundwork for Holistic Education
Budget 2017: Laying The Groundwork for Holistic Education

The measures announced in the budget will provide the much needed impetus to the education and skill development sector in the country.
Monica Malhotra Kandhari | 3 min read
Budget 2017 to Strengthen India's Growth Story
Budget 2017 to Strengthen India's Growth Story

The Budget made some important sector specific announcements for MSME sector.
R Narayan | 3 min read
Taking Ease of Doing Business from India to a Digitally Healthy Bharat
Taking Ease of Doing Business from India to a Digitally Healthy Bharat

The SMEs in pharmaceuticals and logistics are bound to experience accelerated growth as Healthcare hold high.
Dinesh Agarwal | 3 min read
Budget 2017 – No Significant Change in Indirect Tax
Budget 2017 – No Significant Change in Indirect Tax

Peak rates of service tax, customs and excise duty remained untouched except few rates meant to boost the Make in India policy.
Rashmi Deshpande | 3 min read
Indian Retailers Cheer Budget 2017, Say Deduction in IT rate Will Boost Industry
Indian Retailers Cheer Budget 2017, Say Deduction in IT rate Will Boost Industry

The Retailers have welcomed the strong push towards building a digital economy and enhancing digital infrastructure .
Sunil Pol | 4 min read
Professors Say Education Initiatives To Build Skills, Boost Employment
Professors Say Education Initiatives To Build Skills, Boost Employment

In the slew of announcements, Education featured as one of the Arun Jaitley government's main focus.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Fintech Firms Confident of Robust Digital Infrastructure by the Government
Fintech Firms Confident of Robust Digital Infrastructure by the Government

As far as the Indian startup sector goes, the fintech companies have cheered the measures for tax concessions for startups and digital economy.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
