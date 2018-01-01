Business Accelerated Mobile

These 10 Tools for Remote Workers Will Make Office Life a Permanent Thing of the Past
Remote Workers

Working remotely increases productivity, reduces stress and saves money. Here's how to do it most effectively.
Aaron Agius | 4 min read
There's No Place Like Home for Early-Stage Mobile App Development
Mobile Apps

The negatives of offshoring mobile-app engineering outweigh the positives, at least in the beginning of the process.
Todd Chusid | 5 min read
How to Build the Next Generation of Secured Mobile Apps
Cybersecurity

Passwords are simply no longer protecting tech users. They now need something much more powerful.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
Why Three Apps -- Eva, OneHive and Besomebody -- Just Might Take Over Facebook
Apps

These three new disruptive apps just might be the new future for the business user.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
Why It Might Be Time to Abandon the Office
Remote Workers

With today's technology, no one really needs to work in an office anymore. But maybe we don't know what else to do.
Mathias Jakobsen | 6 min read
5 Key Design Factors for an Effective Home Office
Home Office

Designing the right home office environment is the solution to focusing when you work from your house.
David Adams | 4 min read
5 Tactics for Startups to Get the Most Out of Remote Developers
Remote Workers

Getting developers to take ownership of the work they're doing is key to your project's ultimate success. Here's how to do it.
Eugene Vyborov | 5 min read
How to Run a Virtual Meeting That Gets Results
Virtual Meetings

We can hear each other's voices from different continents but that doesn't mean real communications is easy.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
3 Tips for Running a Company From Abroad
Managing Employees

You need to build a flexible team that's empowered to succeed in your absence, and find the right organizational tools that keep you in the loop.
Don Siclari | 4 min read
5 Tips for Maintaining Work-Life Balance, From People Who've Been There
Work-Life Balance

Finding a personal and professional middle ground is a constant struggle for entrepreneurs with a passion for business. This article can help.
Matt Villano | 9 min read
