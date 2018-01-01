Business Casual

Fashion

If you're not sure how to dress, we've got your back.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How to Dress for Success in a 'Business Casual' Office
Business Casual

How to Dress for Success in a 'Business Casual' Office

Business casual can be interpreted many ways, depending on the industry and company. Here are tips on how to navigate business casual dress successfully.
Carolyn Sun | 5 min read
Dress for Success This Summer With These 5 Style Tips for Men
Fashion

Dress for Success This Summer With These 5 Style Tips for Men

In business, what you wear speaks to the type of person you are. An expert shares what's in this season.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Business Ultra-Casual: Would You Wear This Sweat-'Suit' to the Office?
Fashion

Business Ultra-Casual: Would You Wear This Sweat-'Suit' to the Office?

Dude, terry cloth isn't just for towels and tracksuits anymore.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Fashion-Savvy Ways to Shape Your Image to Score Business Success
Dress Codes

Fashion-Savvy Ways to Shape Your Image to Score Business Success

Three experts provide their advice for competitive grooming.
Karima Mariama-Arthur | 5 min read
Your Attire Speaks Volumes Before You Open Your Mouth
Dress Codes

Your Attire Speaks Volumes Before You Open Your Mouth

Dress to impress the audience at your next presentation. Your grooming and sprucing up become part of the message.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
5 Ways to Lead by Example at Work
Leadership Qualities

5 Ways to Lead by Example at Work

Managers, take note: Your actions and everyday demeanor may not be giving the right impression.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
Banana Republic Thinks Your Typical 'Startup Guy' Should Dress Like This
Fashion

Banana Republic Thinks Your Typical 'Startup Guy' Should Dress Like This

The retailer will launch a line of head-to-toe outfits "best suited for different professions," including 'The Corporate Guy,' 'The Creative Guy,' and yes, 'The Startup Guy.'
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Don't Underestimate the Casual Meeting
Networking

Don't Underestimate the Casual Meeting

With every person you meet, there is the potential for a golden opportunity.
Adam Callinan | 4 min read
Stop Being So Laid-Back In the Workplace
Attitude

Stop Being So Laid-Back In the Workplace

Executives who are too permissive in the office run the risk of sacrificing productivity.
Lindsay Broder | 5 min read
If you’re not into wearing a power suit, then a business casual work environment might be for you. Different work cultures follow a variety of dress codes for men and women, ranging from suits to hoodies. Business casual is a more relaxed style that falls somewhere in the middle of that range -- such as khakis and a button-down for men, dress slacks and a blouse for women.
