Business Casual
Business Casual
Move Over, 'Business Casual.' There's Another Kid on the Block: 'Startup Casual.'
Startup entrepreneurs like to dress casually. Should you?
More From This Topic
Fashion
What's the Difference Between Business Casual and Smart Casual? A Handy Guide on How to Dress. (Infographic)
If you're not sure how to dress, we've got your back.
Business Casual
How to Dress for Success in a 'Business Casual' Office
Business casual can be interpreted many ways, depending on the industry and company. Here are tips on how to navigate business casual dress successfully.
Fashion
Dress for Success This Summer With These 5 Style Tips for Men
In business, what you wear speaks to the type of person you are. An expert shares what's in this season.
Fashion
Business Ultra-Casual: Would You Wear This Sweat-'Suit' to the Office?
Dude, terry cloth isn't just for towels and tracksuits anymore.
Dress Codes
Fashion-Savvy Ways to Shape Your Image to Score Business Success
Three experts provide their advice for competitive grooming.
Dress Codes
Your Attire Speaks Volumes Before You Open Your Mouth
Dress to impress the audience at your next presentation. Your grooming and sprucing up become part of the message.
Leadership Qualities
5 Ways to Lead by Example at Work
Managers, take note: Your actions and everyday demeanor may not be giving the right impression.
Fashion
Banana Republic Thinks Your Typical 'Startup Guy' Should Dress Like This
The retailer will launch a line of head-to-toe outfits "best suited for different professions," including 'The Corporate Guy,' 'The Creative Guy,' and yes, 'The Startup Guy.'
Networking
Don't Underestimate the Casual Meeting
With every person you meet, there is the potential for a golden opportunity.
Attitude
Stop Being So Laid-Back In the Workplace
Executives who are too permissive in the office run the risk of sacrificing productivity.
If you’re not into wearing a power suit, then a business casual work environment might be for you. Different work cultures follow a variety of dress codes for men and women, ranging from suits to hoodies. Business casual is a more relaxed style that falls somewhere in the middle of that range -- such as khakis and a button-down for men, dress slacks and a blouse for women.