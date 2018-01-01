Business Circle

Guy Kawasaki: Social Media Sins to Avoid
Guy Kawasaki

True social media power players don't make these clueless blunders.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
One Business Plan, Four Different Ways
Project Grow

Audience and setting is essential to writing an effective plan.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)
Project Grow

Product descriptions can be as dry as toast--or as exciting as a roller coaster ride. Here's how to craft one that keeps people reading.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
The 5 Worst Twitter Marketing Fails of 2014
Mistakes

#Fiasco. Some brands excel at tucking their tails between their tweets. Here's a naughty list of the ugliest Twitter marketing disasters this year and the important lessons you can learn from them.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
How Reading Books Reduces Stress and Makes You Smarter at the Same Time
Recommended Reading

Books are relaxing and improve intelligence in more ways than just imparting knowledge.
Emma Siemasko | 5 min read
Stop Using These Words In Your Emails
Email Marketing

Do you know how you sound in email marketing?
Bernard Marr | 4 min read
4 Steps to a Breakout 2015
Growth Strategies

In this difficult economic environment, it's still possible to have a profitable, growing business. Follow these four steps.
Doug and Polly White | 3 min read
Create Curiosity-Driven Facebook Posts to Gain New Customers
Entrepreneur Press Books

Hook people through the social network with these bite-sized steps.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 5 min read
Risky Business: 6 Potential Pitfalls of Writing a Business Plan
Project Grow

There is a downside to putting your business plan on paper. Learn the risks and learn how to protect your interests.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
The Secret Ingredient for Succeeding at Content Marketing
Content Marketing

The competition is ferocious in online markets but, if you are methodical, you'll find you have everything needed to win.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
